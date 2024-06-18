‘American Idol’ Winner Will Headline National Neil Diamond Musical Tour

In 2015, Nick Fradiani won season 14 of American Idol. At age 29, he tied season 5’s Taylor Hicks as the oldest to ever nab the title. Now, the Milford, Connecticut native is preparing to step into the legendary shoes of singer-songwriter Neil Diamond. Fradiani is set to star in the national tour of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical.

‘American Idol’ Winner Channels Neil Diamond

Neil Diamond’s 60-year career has spawned 38 top 10 singles and 100 million records sold worldwide. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1984, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011.

A Beautiful Noise tells the story of Diamond’s rise “from contract songwriter to sequin-studded superstar,” according to Broadway Across America. And of course, it’s got a killer soundtrack, featuring hits like “Sweet Caroline,” “Red Red Wine,” and “I’m a Believer.”

Currently, Fradiani stars as Neil Diamond (Then) in the show at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre. The American Idol winner will close out that chapter on June 30. Then, the national tour kicks off in September at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. Fradiani will grace more than 25 cities as Diamond in the show’s first year.

Fradiani got some good practice in during the May 19 finale of American Idol. The singer led season 22’s Top 12 male finalists in in a medley of Neil Diamond’s most beloved tunes, including “Sweet Caroline.” Runner-up Will Moseley and Top 3 finalist Jack Blocker joined Fradiani onstage, along with the Top 12’s Triston Harper, Roman Collins and Kayko.

“Nick Fradiani is really killing these Neil Diamond covers he’s perfect for it,” one viewer wrote on X/Twitter.

Nick Fradiani Shares Chance Encounter With Fellow ‘Idol’ Champ

Sometime after Fradiani, 38, took the stage, viewers crowned Abi Carter the season 22 champion of American Idol. The two winners somehow missed meeting one another despite performing in the same building. Two days later, the two bumped into one another completely by accident outside Fradiani’s New York City apartment.

“Pretty insane and bizarre odds,” the season 15 winner wrote in a May 21 Instagram post.

Carter weighed in on the coincidence, writing, “HAHAHAHA literally so awesome randomly meeting you Nick, thank you SO MUCH!!”

