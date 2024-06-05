Adam Levine Headlines ‘The Voice’ Season 27 Coaches, Fellow Fan-Favorite Also Returns While Reba Exits

The Voice contestants truly are trained by the best. A roster of A-list celebrities, including Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson, have cycled through the show’s 25 seasons. Viewers have delighted in watching their favorite musicians share in the triumphs and heartbreaks of up-and-coming artists. Inevitably, the coaching lineup changes every year right along with the talent. With the season 26 lineup already set in stone, some fans are looking ahead to next year. The 2025 roster includes one newcomer, two returners, and a longtime fan favorite.

Videos by American Songwriter

Who Will Coach ‘The Voice’ Artists in 2025?

In an Instagram reel Wednesday (June 5), The Voice announced its spring 2025/season 27 coaching squad. Many viewers have longed for the return of three-time winner Adam Levine. Now, they’re getting their wish. The Maroon 5 frontman is back and ready for battle.

“I feel bad for other teams,” Levine said in the video.

John Legend is taking a step back in season 26 after two consecutive coaching runs. But the break will be short-lived, as the fellow fan-favorite will also be making a return. “What is The Voice without Team Legend?” the “Ordinary People” singer asked.

GRAMMY-winning crooner Michael Buble will return for the second season in a row. The Voice announced earlier this year that the “Feelin’ Good” singer will appear on season 26.

Finally, CMA host Kelsea Ballerini will make her Voice debut in 2025. “It’s official. I am so, so, so beyond excited to be joining The Voice next year, y’all!” exclaimed the “half of my hometown” singer. “Let’s go, Team Kelsea!”

Naturally, fans were ecstatic. “Adam, John, AND Michael! 😭” one Instagram user wrote. “I wouldn’t know who to choose!”

One name notably missing from the season 27 list is beloved coach Reba McEntire, who is the shows reigning champion after coaching Asher HaVon to a season 25 victory.

Kelsea Ballerini Fans Rejoice

Clearly social media users were losing their minds at Levine’s return. However, a seemingly equal amount were stoked for Kelsea Ballerini’s debut. “Holy s*** Adam is back but yasssss for Kelsea!!!!!!!!!” one Instagram user wrote.

Well I guess I’ll be watching the voice again since Kelsea ballerini is a judge 🥹 love her so much — 𝒕𝒂𝒚 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒆 (@tayogier) June 5, 2024

The four-time GRAMMY nominee is certainly no stranger to The Voice. In 2021, Ballerini filled in for Kelly Clarkson during the Battle rounds. Previously, she served as the “Stronger” singer’s battle advisor.

In 2018, the “Peter Pan” singer stopped by for the show’s first-ever comeback stage. She served as the fifth coach for certain contestants who were eliminated during the blind auditions.

“THE QUEEN @KelseaBallerini IS COMING TO THE VOICE i am sat bye,” one X/Twitter user wrote.

Featured image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images