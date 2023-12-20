Country Star Jamey Johnson Receives Honorary Doctorate Among Other Major Honors

It has been a big week for country traditionalist Jamey Johnson. Over the past seven days, he has received several honors including an honorary doctorate from Jacksonville State University. Additionally, the singer recently announced that he’ll be partnering with JSU to connect college kids with successful artists and songwriters.

Videos by American Songwriter

According to Music Row, Johnson was the commencement speaker during the December 15 graduation ceremony at JSU. That night, his alma mater also presented him with an honorary doctorate. “In my family, we have a rule about relationships: we only choose the ones that choose us back,” Johnson said. “Jacksonville State University and I chose each other 30 years ago and we still stand together today,” he added. “I am proud to receive this honorary doctorate and I look forward to working with the faculty and students to raise money for scholarships and support local musicians and songwriters in their quests for success in the field of music.”

[RELATED: 5 Songs You Didn’t Know Jamey Johnson Wrote]

The “In Color” singer will do so by starting an annual music series at Jacksonville State University that allows students to learn from successful songwriters and recording artists. The series will include performances, lectures, and workshops.

On Thursday (December 14), Johnson worked with the university to raise money. He took the stage at JSU’s Stone Center alongside Randy Owen, Riley Green, and Gordon Mote also performed during the show. JSU alum Bill “Bubba” Bussey of The Rick & Bubba Show hosted the event. The concert raised money for scholarships as well as the Randy Owen Center for the Performing Arts.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey also presented Johnson with a major honor. Ivey announced that December 15 will now be Jamey Johnson Day in the state of Alabama.

Jamey Johnson’s History with Jacksonville State University

Johnson enrolled at Jackson State University in 1993. He studied music education. Today, many fans know him for his deep voice and guitar chops. In the early nineties, though, he received a full-ride scholarship to play French horn and mellophone in The Marching Southerners.

Two years into his college career, Johnson quit JSU and enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserve. While in the Marines, he started playing bars around the Montgomery, Alabama area.

Featured Image by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum