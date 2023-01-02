American Songwriter’s Top Stories of 2022

2022 has been a year for music. After two years of living through a pandemic, artists were ready to share their music and their creativity. Some news was good and some was bad, but all in all, 2022 didn’t disappoint when it came to music. With the year firmly in our rearview mirror, we wanted to share those stories that captured your attention.

Here are our top stories of 2022. Enjoy.

TOP OVERALL STORIES of 2022

10. Behind the Meaning of the Song “Black Betty” by Ram Jam – April 5, 2022

9. 7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists – July 30, 2022

8. Behind the Meaning of the Traditional Song, “London Bridge Is Falling Down” – July 20, 2022

7. 8 Songs You Didn’t Know Neil Diamond Wrote That Were Made Famous By Other Artists – April 6, 2022

6. 6 Songs You Didn’t Know Willie Nelson Wrote That Were Made Famous by Other Artists – May 16, 2022

5. Behind the Meaning of the Traditional Nursery Rhyme “Mary Had a Little Lamb” – August 1, 2022



4. 13 Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written by Olivia Newton-John – August 12, 2022



3. 50 Years After Hitting No. 1, The Meaning of “American Pie” Then and Now – January 14, 2022

2. 7 Songs You Didn’t Know Michael Jackson Wrote for Other Artists – October 19, 2022

1. Behind the Meaning of the Classic Nursery Rhyme “Jack and Jill” – July 27, 2022





TOP NEWS STORIES of 2022

10. Grammy Award-Winner Jason Isbell Tweets Disappointment with Grand Ole Opry After Morgan Wallen Appearance – January 10, 2022

9. Hank Williams Jr.’s Wife, Mary Jane Thomas, Dies Unexpectedly – March 24, 2022

8. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr., Asks for Release from Conservatorship – February 6, 2022

7. Country Hall of Famer Tom T. Hall’s Death Ruled a Suicide – January 6, 2022

6. Dhani Harrison, Son of Beatle George Harrison, Wins Grammy Award – April 12, 2022

5. Sara Evans’ Estranged Husband Jay Barker Addresses Aggravated Assault Arrest—“I Love My Family Dearly” – January 17, 2022

4. Dolly Parton Removes Herself from Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nomination – March 14, 2022

3. Jay Z Spits Killer New Freestyle and Twitter Loves it – March 24, 2022

2. Howard Stern: Meat Loaf Was in “Some Weird Fucking Cult… and Now He’s Dead” – January 28, 2022

1. Spotify Stock Down 25% as Artists Leave Platform, Rumors of Foo Fighters Departing Swirl – January 29, 2022

TOP INTERVIEWS of 2022

10. Bonnie Raitt Inspires on Album ‘Just Like That…’ – June 9, 2022

9. Mike Campbell Leads The Dirty Knobs into External Combustion – March 4, 2022

8. Joan Jett: Rebellion Personified – February 18, 2022

7. ‘American Idol’ Winner Chayce Beckham Wrote His No.1 Single “23” Before Alcohol Nearly Ruined His Life – June 3, 2022

6. Brooke Ligertwood Marries Theology and Art on ‘SEVEN’ – February 25, 2022

5. Susanna Hoffs Shines on ‘Bright Lights’ – January 1, 2022

4. Brent Smith of Shinedown Just Wants Honesty, Debuts New Single “Planet Zero” – January 26, 2022

3. R.E.M.: Bittersweet Means – February 22, 2022

2. Q&A: Molly Tuttle Talks Bluegrass, Imposter Syndrome and Being Nashville Roommates with Billy Strings – March 29, 2022

1. Greta Van Fleet Push Forward—It’s All Part of the Plan – February 9, 2022

