Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr., Asks for Release from Conservatorship

Just months after Britney Spears gained freedom from a conservatorship after more than 13 years, Sam Williams, the son of country artist Hank Williams Jr., is asking to be released from the same restriction allegedly placed on him by his father and sister more than a year ago. In a silent video posted on YouTube, which has now been deleted, Williams pleads to be released from his conservatorship.

Williams, who is also a singer and worked with Keith Urban and Dolly Parton on his 2020 debut Glasshouse Children, asked to be released from the conservatorship placed on him 18 months ago by his father Hank Williams Jr. and his sister Holly Williams, just 55 days after the death of his older sister Katherine “Katie” Williams-Dunning, who died in a car accident on June 13, 2020, at the age of 27.

The 24-year-old grandson of country music pioneer Hank Williams Sr. recently appeared with his father Hank Jr. in November of 2021 for his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville.

Williams says his father and sister have hired a lawyer to take control over his finances and other aspects of his life, and held up a sign reading “I want out” in his post.

“I’ve been quiet a long time now,” read the caption to his video. “I want out of this, and I don’t mind people knowing. They took my grief process, my spirit, my money, my car, my home, and everything possible in order to ‘protect me.’ Well, I need protection from them.”

Court documents reportedly confirm that Williams Jr. filed a petition for an emergency conservatorship on Sam Williams’ behalf in August of 2020, but it is unclear if the arrangement is still in effect.

Williams also said that this is the second conservatorship he has been placed under and mentioned his late sister, who he said he idolized.

“I have worked my broken heart to quit since my dear Katie left for home,” said Williams. “I do not deserve this. This is a scary step but I don’t see what else to do here. I am ashamed of my family and embarrassed. I am beyond done. I have my spirit back. Get. Me. Out. Please.”

