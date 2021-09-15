AGT’s Jimmie Herrod Wows Judges with Rendition of ‘What A Wonderful World’

With the world watching America’s Got Talent Finals Tuesday night (September 14), Northwest-based singer-songwriter-actor, Jimmie Herrod, wowed with his soulful, emotional rendition of the Louis Armstrong hit song, “What A Wonderful World.”

Watch the performance here, for which Herrod earned a standing ovation:

When asked in our interview with the singer what he loves most about music, Herrod replied, “Music, for me, feels like a love language.”

With his signature falsetto, Herrod sang the classic track, backed by strings, a waterfall, and a spotlight while wearing a forest green suit. Herrod belted out the last note for what felt like 11 lovely minutes. He earned great applause from judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel.

“Look at this,” judge Sofia Vergara said referring to the standing O by the audience. “America is going crazy for you. Your voice. Your command of the stage. You brought this song and you made it again your style. I’m so proud of you.”

“I think there are no words to describe your voice,” Mandel said. “You can take any classic song and make it your own because you are a classic. I’ve never heard a voice more pure and you have made this AGT final, just your song alone, has made this room a wonderful world.”

“You are worthy of that million dollars,” added Klum.

The winner of season 16 of AGT will be announced Wednesday night (September 15). Herrod is one of 10 finalists vying for the crown and a $1 million grand prize. Tune in to find out of Herrod is the victor.