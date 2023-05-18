Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge Drop Second Single Ahead of NxWorries Album

NxWorries, the tandem of Anderson .Paak and renowned hip-hop producer Knxwledge, is gearing up for their second album as a group, set to release at some point this year. What will be their first studio album since Yes Lawd! in 2016, and their first output since the Yes Lawd! Remixes project in 2017, the currently untitled LP just received its second promotional single.

On Thursday (May 18), Paak and Knxwledge dropped “Daydreaming,” along with an accompanying music video. Over the light, groovy guitar and drums combination, Paak’s soft singing truly certifies the song’s title, leaving listeners in a trance.

Throughout his verses, which sandwich his enchanting Daydreamin’, when I met you, can’t forget you

hook, Paak croons about being head over heels for an unnamed woman.

Girl, you’re so fine, shinin’ like a diamond ring

Look me in the eyes and tell me you would diе for me

Bonnie and Clyde, likе it’s 2003

Love of your life, you know that I gotta be

The visuals for “Daydreaming” see an animated Paak living out the message of the song in a simulation of the Grand Theft Auto video game. Standing under the balcony of his significant other and playing guitar on the ocean, it’s clear his yearning is not exaggerated.

“Daydreaming” arrives seven months after NxWorries put out their lead single for their impending LP, titled “Where I Go” featuring award-winning R&B icon H.E.R. Now with two releases under their belt for their revival, the duo is not only preparing to drop an LP but also to embark on an international tour.

Via Instagram on May 15, NxWorries announced 16 shows they will be doing from May to July, including tour stops like Primavera Sound in Madrid, Blue Note Jazz Fest in New York, and Core Festival in Brussels.

As the twosome prepares for a busy summer, check out their new single “Daydreaming” below.

Photo by Alex Figs / Courtesy Orienteer PR