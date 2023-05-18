Kane Brown’s Wife Katelyn Pulls Out of Weekend Shows to Care for Sick Child  

Kane Brown’s wife, Katelyn has pulled out of her husband’s upcoming weekend shows to care for their sick child. The mother of two has been appearing on the hitmaker’s Drunk or Dreaming Tour to perform their award-winning duet “Thank God.”

The concert will continue as planned in Spokane, Washington [May 18], Missoula, Montana [May 19], and Billings, Montana [May 20]. However, Katelyn won’t be in attendance to perform as she’s caring for their oldest daughter, Kingsley, 3.

The songstress turned to social media early Thursday morning (May 18) to break the news and to give an update on their child’s health.

“Hey guys, I wanted to jump on here really quick and let y’all know that I will not be at the shows this weekend,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “Kingsley girl has a little bit of a fever and is not feeling well.”

She continued to clarify that her role as a parent will always come before her music career.

“Mom duties always come first,” she declared. “So, this is where I will be, taking care of my baby. You guys sing extra loud with Kane this weekend, and I’m sorry I won’t be there. But y’all are gonna have so much fun. Me and Kane thought it was a good idea for me to just jump on here and let y’all know our situation this weekend.”

The collaboration between Brown and his wife has become a must-see moment on tour. “Thank God” was penned by Christian Davis, Kyle Fishman, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, and Jared Mullins. The Dann Huff-produced duet peaked at No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart and reached No.22 on Billboard’s Hot 100 list – becoming Katelyn’s first official chart entry. Most recently, the music video directed by Alex Alvga scored Video of the Year at the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

Following the success of “Thank God,” the two teased new music together at the 2023 ACM Awards.

“We’re working on it,” Brown told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. “We’re putting a studio in the house right now. So, we’re gonna put the babies to bed and just work on some music.”

The husband-and-wife duo did not confirm when the batch of music would arrive or the number of duets it would include.

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Kane Brown)