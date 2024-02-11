Post Malone’s “America the Beautiful” Super Bowl Performance Has the Internet in Their Feelings

Post Malone delivered a country-inspired rendition of “America the Beautiful” before the Super Bowl, and fans are loving his performance. They took to social media to shout out Post Malone and congratulate him on a great performance.

He recently shared some advice his father gave him ahead of the Super Bowl. He revealed that the performance is “nerve-wracking,” but his dad gave him some words of wisdom to combat the nerves.

Speaking with Apple Music, Post Malone said, “I’m very nervous,” then added, “I’m excited. It’s just fun and super-epic to be able to go out and sing a song so many beautiful artists have sang before.” Talking specifically about his nerves, he revealed, “I’m just gonna do my best, just do my best, and give it what I got. My dad told me, ‘You’ll never make everybody happy. So just be yourself and do your best at everything you do.’ Do it your way and do it with love.”

He seemed well prepared for his performance, and absolutely knocked it out of the park. Fans gathered on social media to share their love and support for him.

Fans Take to Social Media to Praise Post Malone’s Super Bowl Performance

Patriotism skyrocketing after this Post Malone performance pic.twitter.com/b42XqqUVUE — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) February 11, 2024

Fans took to social media to share some love for Post Malone, as well as bring attention to his supposed shift to country. “[This] Post Malone rebrand really is something to be studied later.”

Another fan wrote, “Why’s post malone come back like he’s going to tell me to stay in school and not do drugs.” Another wrote, “Post Malone went from white iverson to Kirkland brand willie nelson.”

Additionally, fans were starstruck by Taylor Swift and Blake Lively swaying together as Post Malone performed. “TAYLOR AND BLAKE VIBING TO POST MALONE THEY ARE SO PRECIOUS HELP ME,” wrote one Swift fan. Travis Kelce seemed to also be vibing to Malone’s performance. Complex Music posted a video of him stepping from one foot to another, seemingly grooving along.

