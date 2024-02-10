Who Is Singing the National Anthem at Super Bowl 2024? Reba McEntire, Post Malone, & Andra Day Performance Details

Country legend Reba McEntire will be singing the Super Bowl 2024 national anthem this year. In addition, rapper/singer Post Malone will be performing “America the Beautiful,” while R&B/soul artist Andra Day will be singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the hymn that’s often referred to as “the Black national anthem.”

The three performers all took part in an official press conference on Thursday, February 8, promoting Super Bowl 2024 and their performances.



Reba McEntire on Singing the National Anthem

McEntire actually has been singing the national anthem at events since she was a teenager, although she never had the chance to do it at one of the biggest sports contests on the planet.

Asked what it meant to her to perform at Super Bowl, McEntire said, “I am honored beyond words to be chosen to get to sing it. It means that I get to sing a very special song for all Americans and people all around the world who have really worked so hard for our freedom and to give us peace.”

McEntire added, “It’s not about me. I’m the representation of the song and I’m just honored to get to sing it. It’s a good one. I’ve been singing it for 50 years.”

Post Malone Talks About Performing “America the Beautiful”

Malone than was asked how he felt about getting to perform “America the Beautiful” at the Super Bowl, and he admitted that he was “very nervous but excited.”

“It’s just fun and super epic to be able to go out there and sing and a song so many beautiful artists have [sung] before on this stage,” he continued. “And I’m just gonna do my best. Just do my best and give it what I got.”

Andra Day Shares How She’ll Prepare for Her Performance

Day, meanwhile, was asked how she prepares for this kind of performance, which will be viewed by millions around the world.

She quipped, that she usually has a nervous breakdown before noting that she was just kidding, adding, “Sometimes I’m kidding.”

“I’m super nervous too,” Day shared. “I think you just you kind of want to honor the moment, and the song, and you want to do well.”

The singer then explained, “I prepare by just … trying to make sure my voice is in good shape, trying to make sure I’m taking care of myself, trying to make sure I know all the words and what I’m doing. And then prayer… Prayer is a big thing for me as an artist.”

History of the Pre-Super Bowl Performances

“The Star-Spangled Banner” has been performed before every Super Bowl, except for in 1977, when Vicki Carr sang “America the Beautiful” instead. “America the Beautiful” has been performed annually before the game since 2009. A performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” was added to the pre-game festivities in 2021.

About the Game

Super Bowl LVIII takes place Sunday, February 11, at Allegiant Stadium in the Las Vegas suburb of Paradise, Nevada. The game will feature the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the San Francisco 49ers.

Pre-game coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET on CBS, with the performances scheduled to air starting at 6 pm ET, and kickoff set for 6:30 pm ET. The game also will stream on Paramount+.