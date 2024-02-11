Post Malone Shares Photo From Super Bowl Field, Fans Suggest He Take Over Halftime Show

Fans started urging Post Malone to take over the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime show after he posted a photo of himself during a soundcheck on the game field. Malone is scheduled to sing “America the Beautiful,” before the showdown between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 11.



Wearing an Alice in Chains T-shirt and Army fatigue pants, Malone posed with his acoustic guitar around his neck, sparking excitement among fans looking forward to his performance. Some even suggested that he should have been the Halftime act this year, or at least joined Usher.



“Let’s be real you should be the halftime show,” commented one fan, while another said, “Hopefully next year you will be performing the halftime show.” Other fans were curious if he would be joining Usher for the Halftime show. “Wait, are you joining Usher during the halftime show?”

Videos by American Songwriter

Joining Malone will be pre-game performances by Reba McEntire, who will sing the Super Bowl 2024 national anthem this year, along with R&B artist Andra Day, who will be singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” a hymn often referred to as “the Black national anthem.”

Days before his Super Bowl debut, Malone said he was nervous to be performing at the game with more than 100 million people expected to tune in, and that it was one of the biggest moments of his career.



“I’m very nervous but excited, I’m excited,” said Malone, sitting alongside fellow Super Bowl performers McEntire and Day during a pre-game interview on February 8. “It’s just fun and super epic to be able to go out there and sing a song so many beautiful artists have [sung] before on this stage. I’m just gonna do my best, just do my best, and give it what I got.”

Ahead of each game, the Super Bowl has featured a performance of “America the Beautiful” each year since 2009 with past performances by everyone from Ray Charles, John Legend, Charley Pride, Faith Hill, and more.

Malone said he’s been preparing for the big day by singing “America the Beautiful” all around the house and added that his family was trying “to get me to shut up.” In all his nerves, Malone said that his father gave him some of the best advice for his big day.



“My dad told me, ‘You’ll never make everybody happy, so just be yourself and do your best at everything you do,’” said Malone. He added, “Do it your way and do it with love.”

Photo: Antony Jones/Getty Images for Spotify