André 3000 Has Solo Album In the Works

Last week, Killer Mike included the song “Scientists & Engineers” on his newest solo album Michael. The song not only includes stellar performances from trap music icon Future and lesser-known singer Eryn Allen Kane, but also a stunning verse from OutKast legend André 3000.

Videos by American Songwriter

When speaking about André’s verse recently on the Breakfast Club radio show, Mike also revealed that he has another unreleased collaboration with André that spans 12 minutes and could release if Michael tops charts.

“There is another Killer Mike and Dre feature, and all we gotta do is make this album go No. 1,” he said.

Mike and André have had a long-standing relationship since the 2000s. When Mike was a younger artist he was featured on a few OutKast songs. So, with that in mind, it’s no wonder Mike unveiled some pretty special information about his fellow Georgian a few days after his Breakfast Club interview.

On Tuesday (June 20), Mike stopped by Sway’s Universe radio show to continue promoting his new LP. While there, though, he confirmed that André is gearing up to release a new studio album, which would be his first full-length release as a solo artist.

“I think we fly out in a couple weeks to go listen to it,” Mike said about the potential project. “He does (have an album on the way).”

Killer Mike says André 3000 is working on a new album 👀 pic.twitter.com/5B7Yem7R1T — rap favorites+ (@rapfavs) June 21, 2023

Although André was able to put out six albums as a part of OutKast with his partner Big Boi, he was never able to drop a tape by himself. However, the duo’s penultimate album, Speakerboxxx/The Love Below (2003), served as a teaser to a moment like this, as it was a two-sided album that saw the Speakerboxxx portion contain solely Big Boi songs and The Love Below side consist of solely André songs.

In 2018, in celebration of Mother’s Day, André put out his debut solo EP Look Ma No Hands, which contained two songs and was released exclusively on SoundCloud. Additionally, since the end of OutKast, the emcee has offered guest verses on hit songs like “Pink Matter” by Frank Ocean, “Party” by Beyoncé, and “the ends” by Travis Scott.

André’s forthcoming album has yet to be given a track list, release date, title, or cover art.

(Photo by Paul R. Giunta/FilmMagic)