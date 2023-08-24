Andrea Bocelli to Get the Documentary Treatment Next Year

We all know Andrea Bocelli’s world-class vocals, but do you know his story? Director Cosima Spender and Entertainment One are on a mission to rectify that situation with a new documentary titled Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe.

The project, which will be released sometime next year, will highlight both his stellar run on the stage and aspects of his behind-the-scenes life including growing up in Italy and the brain hemorrhage that left him completely blind.

“It’s always a privilege to be invited into someone else’s world,” Spender said in a statement (per Rolling Stone). “When that person is Andrea Bocelli, it’s an opportunity to delve into a landscape of sounds, memories, and opera that are entirely unique to him.

“Andrea and I instantly recognized each other thanks to the simple fact: we were born and grew up in the same rural Tuscan region,” Spender continued. “This meant an immediate understanding of sense of humor, attitude to life, and a shared attachment to the land we come from.”

Bocelli and his wife, Veronica, will act as executive producers on the project with Scott Rodger, Francesco Pasquero, and Entertainment One’s Tara Long, Malcolm Gerrie, Matt Pritchard, and Geno McDermott.

“This film is a truly unique insight into the life and times of the world’s most loved tenor,” another producer, Jan Younghusband, added. “It is an honor to work with Andrea and his family, friends, and colleagues and to support this unique collaboration with filmmaker Cosima Spender, as the Maestro shares his wisdom as never before about the road to his success.”

Bocelli’s latest release, Verdi: Otello, came earlier this year. Bocelli is currently on a European tour. He will continue to perform overseas until November when he will head stateside for a slew of dates. Find his full run of tour dates, HERE.

Photo by Mark Seliger / Courtesy of Shore Fire Media