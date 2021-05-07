Andrew W.K. Reveals New Album, ‘God is Partying,’ Shares “I’m in Heaven”

Now 20 years since the release of his most remarkable debut, I Get Wet, Andrew W.K. returns with his fifth studio album, God Is Partying (Napalm Records), out Sept. 10.

Offering a new soundtrack to life—and partying—God Is Partying explores manic moments and the states of euphoria—the “break-ups and break-downs of life”—then releases it all into the ether of a happier place.

Following up first single “Babalon,” “I’m In Heaven” gives a glimpse into God Is Partying, stepping into something more existential with W.K. roaring Take me to heaven / Send me to heaven / I’m in hell.

Visually, W.K. is in different states of disarray and disillusion in the track’s video, directed by Phem C. Palmer, with his clones set in various states and predicaments. “A secret is no longer a secret if it isn’t being kept,” says Palmer of the video, “and this is how we approached the spirit of meaning as it applies to the non-diegetic sound images in the ‘I’m In Heaven’ video.”

Co-producing the album with long-time recording partner, Ted Young, W.K. plays all the instruments on God Is Partying, a follow up the New York rocker’s You’re Not Alone in 2018.

In addition to the new album, W.K. has also revealed a number of 2021 tour dates, kicking off Sept. 10.