Remembering Hayden Panettiere and the Country Music She Left Behind on ‘Nashville’

Sadly, on Sunday, Hayden Panettiere was found unresponsive after authorities received a report. Although paramedics provided assistance to the actress, she was pronounced dead at the scene. With an investigation ongoing, for now, friends, family, and fans remembered not just her time on television, but the amazing talent she shared throughout her career. Panettiere was far more than an actress. She was a singer who found a home in country music on Nashville, a voice actress, and a performer whose talents stretched far beyond the screen.

In October 2012, ABC premiered its newest musical drama, Nashville. Featuring stars like Connie Britton, Eric Close, and Charles Esten, Panettiere portrayed a young singer who embraced the bubblegum country pop persona. When introduced to Rayna Jaymes, the fictional “Queen of Country Music,” the two had to navigate life on the road, clashing careers, and a love triangle made for Nashville.

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While the show ran for several seasons, Panettiere did more than show her acting range. She also provided the voice behind Juliette, performing numerous songs throughout the series. Among them were “Telescope,” “Don’t Put Dirt on My Grave Just Yet,” and the emotional “Love Like Mine.” With each performance, Panettiere proved that playing a country star wasn’t just a role.

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Hayden Panettiere Dreamed Of A White Christmas

It was during the pilot episode that Panettiere got the chance to perform at the Grand Ole Opry. Although it was for the show, the actress offered her voice when singing “Love Like Mine.” And it was at that exact moment that her talents as a singer took center stage.

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Aside from Nashville, Panettiere caught the attention of country music when several of her performances found their way onto the charts. “Telescope” climbed to No. 36 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, while her duet with Esten, “Undermine,” reached No. 35. But one of her biggest performances came in No. 34 with “Don’t Put Dirt on My Grave Just Yet.”

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With Panettiere expanding her career beyond Nashville, she left her name on the legacy of Bing Crosby. Known as the voice of Christmas, he reminisced about those cherished times in “White Christmas.” Although released in the 1940s, Panettiere covered the song in 2014 for the Christmas with Nashville album.

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As tributes continued to pour in for Panettiere, it was impossible to overlook the music she left behind. From a country series to the Billboard charts, Panettiere proved her voice belonged far beyond Hollywood.

(Photo by George Napolitano/FilmMagic)