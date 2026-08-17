Kane Brown Tells 8-Year-Old Fan She’s “Filling Big Shoes” Before She Steps In for His Wife During “Thank God” Duet in Albuquerque

When Kane Brown traveled to Albuquerque, New Mexico, for a concert at the Sandia Casino Amphitheatre at Sandia Resort & Casino, he had no idea one of his biggest fans would be in the crowd. Although Aubrey might have been Brown’s biggest fan, she was only 8 years old. Thanks to her mother, Aubrey received a night she wouldn’t soon forget as she not only got seats near the pit, but she shared the stage with Brown for a special cover of “Thank God.”

Hoping to sing alongside Brown, Aubrey had no idea if her plan would work. And standing in the massive crowd, the little fan made herself known. Catching the attention of Brown, he welcomed her to the stage and asked if she wanted to sing the song with him. Excited for the chance, Brown added, “Kate, my wife, she’s not here. So you are filling big shoes. You got it? She’s confident.”

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Brown could already see the confidence growing in Aubrey as they jumped into the lyrics. And while some adults might shudder at the idea of standing in front of thousands, Aubrey embraced the spotlight. Appearing to be made for stardom, even Brown was shocked by her bravery.

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As the pair finished the last verse, Brown couldn’t praise Aubrey enough for how she commanded the stage. “Do you know how brave you have to be to come up here and sing in front of all these people? And you’re only eight years old. That’s so brave. Nice to meet you. Y’all give it up for her one more time.”

Although fans in attendance cheered on Aubrey, it didn’t stop there. With the video gaining thousands of likes, comments included:

“That’s just awesome. This goes to show us what kind of person Kane Brown is. I bet his little girls are watching. You Go Aubrey & Kane Brown.”

“She’s going to have the best stories for her first day of school. What did you do over the summer? Ummmm, sing with Kane Brown!!!”

“She’ll never forget this. Absolutely sweet of Kane for allowing kids to experience this. Memories for a lifetime.”

“This literally made me cry. Great job Aubrey and KB is the best.”

Although fans loved Aubrey’s performance, nothing compared to her mother. Documenting the entire trip, she promised, “A night we will never forget!!!! Aubrey made it on stage with KB!!!”

Aubrey might have entered the Sandia Casino Amphitheatre as just another fan hoping to see Brown perform, but she left with a story few could top. And when it came time to head back to school, “I sang with Kane Brown” was easily the main topic.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)