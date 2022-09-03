Anthrax Cancels European Tour Because of Costs That Are “Out of Control”

Heavy metal bands. They’re just like us.

Anthrax recently announced that they’re forced to cancel a big upcoming 2022 European tour because of financial constraints and “out of control” costs.

Said the band, “We have no other option but to cancel.”

Who among us hasn’t felt our budgets weren’t big enough to travel from Paris to Prague and more?

Because of “logistical issues” the band has pulled out. The group shared the news on their Facebook page, which caused many European fans to bemoan the decision.

“Sadly due to ongoing logistical issues and 2022 costs that are out of our control, we have no other option but to cancel the European leg of our upcoming 2022 tour,” the band wrote. “We will however be coming to the UK as scheduled. Tickets can be refunded at point of purchase.”

A commenter attempted to claim the decision was based on poor ticket sales. But Anthrax jumped back into the thread to make it clear that that’s not the case.

Added the band, “Rest assured, there were zero issues with sales. Check out the news over there for a few minutes. We absolutely adore the European fans and love playing there and are very sad not to come. It doesn’t work ‘example’ when tour buses double and triple in cost.”

While the band didn’t get specific on what costs proved to be prohibitive, more than likely it has to do with energy costs, which have risen due to record high inflation in the region.

Though the band is cancelling gigs, they aren’t cancelling all of their European shows. U.K. dates spanning September 27 in Birmingham through October 8 in London are still set (and fans can get tickets HERE). The European dates would have run until November 5.

The band recently finished a North American tour.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)