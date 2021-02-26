Apple Music Launches ‘Behind The Songs’ Portal Focusing On Songwriters

Apple Music thrives on content curation and today they’ve launched “Behind The Songs,” a new portal focused on those on the front line of music creation- the songwriters.

“Behind The Songs”- not to be confused with our own “Behind The Song” recurring feature- ties in Apple Music’s key playlist brands such as Songbook, Behind the Boards and On the Session, plus original content Lyrics To Live By and Song Stories and curates it under one hub. A user-friendly search engine allows for greater discovery of not only songwriters, but producers and session musicians. Fans can also search and share lyrics.

Nile Rodgers, whose Deep Hidden Meaning monthly series is dedicated entirely to songwriters and their stories, offered his thoughts on the announcement.

“Apple Music has, above all, continued to invest deeply in the songwriting community and its various components, and ‘Behind the Songs’ is a new place we can call home. I’ve loved bringing the stories of today’s most inspiring songwriters to life on my Deep Hidden Meaning radio show, and Apple Music been able to spotlight the best of what’s next with their resolute support of The Ivors Academy and the Rising Star Award.”

Rodgers’ Deep Hidden Meaning show is one of several Apple Music shows focused specifically on songwriters. Luke Laird’s Country Replay Radio, Little Bit Country’s Jesse Frasure and the newly launched Love Junkies Radio with Lori McKenna, Liz Rose, and Hillary Lindsey take listeners behind the scenes of all things happening in Nashville and beyond, as part of Apple Music Country.

Apple also has a partnership with The Ivor Novello Awards, the body representing the UK and Ireland’s songwriters and composers, bringing wider exposure and development opportunities for its community of music creators, with its ‘Rising Star Award’

Apple Music Behind The Songs link: https://music.apple.com/us/curator/behind-the-songs/1554941247