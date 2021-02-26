Roland Offers Free Update To Zenbeat 2.1 Music Creation App

Roland upgrades Zenbeat, their suite of music creation tools, with a free update that includes plug-and-play functionality with the recently released Roland VERSELAB MV-1 Song Production Studio hardware and much more.

Several levels of Zenbeat 2.1 are available, from a free version up to a monthly Roland Cloud Core membership, which includes loops, sounds, synthesizers, effects and access to their ZEN-CORE platform.

Watch the video below to see how Zenbeat works:

Full info on Zenbeats 2.1 is below, taken from their announcement:

Roland Verselab and Zenbeats

With Zenbeats, you can now connect Roland VERSELAB to your computer, tablet, or smartphone for quick and easy song production. Using hardware and software integration, enhance your workflow with full touch capabilities on mobile, graphical organization of VERSELAB clips and sections, easy tone editing, full mixing capabilities, mastering FX editing, and stem export support to any DAW right inside of Zenbeats.

Roland Zenbeats 2.1 and Verselab

Edit Audio with Reverse and Fades

With improved audio editing, users can now reverse any loop or recorded audio clip and Fade-in/Fade-out functions with non-destructive cropping to edit your audio parts with ease.

Roland Zenbeats 2.1 key features include:

Roland VERSELAB MV-1 Project Integration – Plug-and-play with VERSELAB with on-screen plugin, effects, and mixing capabilities.

Audio Editor Enhancements – Audio loops and recordings can now be edited with non-destructive cropping, smooth fading and reverse functions.

Enhanced Mixing Capabilities – Increased precision for mixer level and pan controls and better full screen support.

Flexible Audio Output with Channels – New audio output routing options enable fluid integration with outboard gear such as mixers and effects.

Simplified Audio I/O settings – With streamlined audio I/O, users can set up studio Inputs and Outputs in seconds.

MIDI Device Support Settings – Set up devices for greater control with MIDI and select more options to streamline how Zenbeats interacts with external instruments and production equipment.

Pricing options for Zenbeats include: Free, Platform Unlock, Ultimate Unlock, and Roland Cloud Membership

Free: With the free version of Zenbeats, access music production essentials and the ability to purchase additional loops and presets in the Zenbeats In-App Store.

Platform Unlock (starting at $14.99): Get all features, instruments, and effects on your favorite platform devices. Platform Unlock Includes 2,500+ presets, loops, sounds (1.5 GB), full ZC1 synthesizer with 90 built-in MFX, full SampleVerse modular synthesizer with editor, VST/AU/AUv3 plugin support, and unlimited mixing and export capabilities.

Ultimate Unlock ($149.99): Get all features, instruments, effects, and store packs on all platforms and devices. Ultimate Unlock includes 10,000+ presets, loops, sounds (7 GB), full ZC1 synthesizer with 90 built-in MFX, full SampleVerse modular synthesizer with editor, VST/AU/AUv3 support, and unlimited mixing and export capabilities.

Roland Cloud Core Membership (starting at $2.99/month or $29.99/year): Sign up for Roland Cloud Core membership and receive Zenbeats Ultimate Unlock including everything above. Plus, you’ll get access to the wider world of ZEN-Core including ongoing expansions. With this flexible workflow, users can utilize the same tones in ZC1 in ZENOLOGY and ZEN-Core-compatible hardware.

Zenbeats is available on most devices including Chrome OS systems supporting Android apps, Android 8.0+, iOS 11+, macOS 10.11+, and Windows PCs running Windows 8/10, with 2GB of RAM, and 2GB of available storage.

More information is available here: https://www.roland.com/us/products/rc_zenbeats/?lang=en-US