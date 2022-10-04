Arctic Monkeys Announce 22-Stop 2023 North American Tour

Acclaimed U.K.-born rock band Arctic Monkeys have announced an upcoming 22-stop North American tour, which kicks off in 2023 on August 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and concludes on September 29 in Inglewood, California.

The rollicking rock group, which is comprised of Jamie Cook, Matt Helders, Nick O’Malley, and Alex Turner, will be joined by special guests, the Irish group Fontaines D.C. on their trek around the United States.

The news of the tour comes as the band recently announced their next LP, The Car, which is set to drop later this year in the fall on October 21.

The band announced the news on social media on Monday (October 3), writing, “Arctic Monkeys announce their North American Tour 2023 with special guests @fontainesdublin. Tickets go on sale at 10 am local time this Friday. Fan pre-sale begins at 10 am local time this Thursday, for info on how to get access, visit the bands website: http://arcticmonkeys.com/northamericant“

The upcoming tour also includes two nights at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium and a stop at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. Fans can register HERE for Ticketmaster Verified Fan Presale now through October 4th at 10 am EST.

Regular presale will begin October 6 at 10 am local and the general on sale starts Friday, October 7 at 10 am local. Fans can get tickets HERE.

Last week, Arctic Monkeys announced a U.K. stadium tour for Summer 2023. They also released their new single “Body Paint,” which is the second so far from their forthcoming 7th LP (“There’d Better Be A Mirrorball” was the first). The group also returned to the stage of 30 Rock’s Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon for their first TV performance since 2019’s Austin City Limits.

ARCTIC MONKEYS NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Friday, August 25, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Sunday, August 27, 2023 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Saturday, September 2, 2023 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sunday, September 3, 2023 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

Thursday, September 7, 2023 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Friday, September 8, 2023 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

Saturday, September 9, 2023 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

Monday, September 11, 2023 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Friday, September 15, 2023 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Saturday, September 16, 2023 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Monday, September 18, 2023 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

Friday, September 22, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Saturday, September 23, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum

Sunday, September 24, 2023 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Friday, September 29, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – The KIA Forum

Photo: Zackery Michael / The Oriel