Arctic Monkeys Are Playing Glastonbury Festival After All

After speculation that their performance may be canceled due to frontman Alex Turner’s recent laryngitis diagnosis, it has been confirmed by Glastonbury Festival co-organizer Emily Eavis that the band will be performing as intended. While speaking to BBC Radio 2 on the first day of the festival, Eavis was asked about the status of the Arctic Monkey’s scheduled performance, and she answered, “They’re on.”

Eavis continued, “It was a little bit close there for a minute and we were thinking about whether we should have a serious back-up plan in place, but no, thankfully they’re on, so that’s great.” Due to Turner’s laryngitis diagnosis, the Arctic Monkeys canceled their scheduled concert at Marlay Park in Dublin, Ireland, leaving fans to wonder what other events the band would end up having to cancel.

The band announced the Dublin concert’s cancellation through a social media post that read, “Alex is suffering from acute laryngitis, and following medical advice, has been ordered to rest. We are extremely sorry to announce the cancellation of Arctic Monkeys’ show at Marlay Park in Dublin tomorrow.”

Prior to the recent confirmation, Eavis spoke out about whether the Arctic Monkeys would be playing Glastonbury this year, telling The Times, “I think we are going to be all right. They’ve cancelled that, he’s recovering. I’m sure we’re going to be all right. We’ve got a couple of back-up plans if not. We’ve always got back-up plans for everything.”

According to the NHS, “In most cases, it gets better without treatment in about a week. Symptoms of laryngitis can begin suddenly and usually get worse over a period of two to three days. Common symptoms of laryngitis include: hoarseness.” While Turner’s diagnosis seems to have occurred just a few days ago, the singer must have received a stroke of luck and recovered earlier than expected.

Arctic Monkeys and Guns N’ Roses are set to headline Glastonbury festival. This year’s festival features 24 acts, including Carly Rae Jepsen, Chvrches, Fatboy Slim, Fred Again.., Hot Chip, Thundercat, Tinariwen, Warpaint, Weyes Blood, Wizkid, Young Fathers, Lil Nas X Elton John, Maggie Rogers, Manic Street Preachers, Phoenix, Rina Sawayama, Yusuf / Cat Stevens, and more.