Arctic Monkeys’ Glastonbury Performance Up in the Air After Alex Turner’s Laryngitis Diagnosis

Due to the Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner being diagnosed with laryngitis, the band’s scheduled performance at the 2023 Glastonbury Festival may be in jeopardy. Turner’s diagnosis has recently forced the band to cancel a concert in Dublin, Ireland.

On June 19, the band released an official statement regarding Turner’s official diagnosis. It read, “We are extremely sorry to announce the cancellation of Arctic Monkeys’ show at Marlay Park in Dublin tomorrow. Alex is suffering from acute laryngitis and following medical advice, has been ordered to rest.”

The Arctic Monkeys’ scheduled set for Glastonbury seems to not yet be affected by the lead singer’s illness. On June 22, Turner’s partner Louise Verneuil posted an image of herself to her Instagram Story with the caption, “Go Glasto.” No one else appeared in the image, but the post implies that Verneuil is on her way to the festival.

Glastonbury Festival co-organizer Emily Eavis revealed to The Times that she believes Turner will be healed by the time the band’s scheduled performance at the music festival rolls around. Eavis said, “I think we are going to be all right. They’ve cancelled that, he’s recovering. I’m sure we’re going to be all right. We’ve got a couple of back-up plans if not. We’ve always got back-up plans for everything.”

According to the NHS, it can take up to a week to fully recover from laryngitis. The English healthcare system stated, “In most cases, it gets better without treatment in about a week. Symptoms of laryngitis can begin suddenly and usually get worse over a period of two to three days. Common symptoms of laryngitis include: hoarseness.” Since the announcement of Turner’s diagnosis was just four days before the band is set to play the festival, it is unclear what will end up happening.

Fans of the Arctic Monkeys are turning to social media to share their speculation about Turner’s current situation. One Twitter user wrote, “Back in 2013, Alex Turner had to cancel shows due to laryngitis and was back on stage 5 days after the first cancellation. He has 4 days to get his voice ready for the Arctic Monkeys’ Glastonbury set on Friday… hopefully it won’t risk damage but that’s a bit touch and go.” Another fan commented, “If Coldplay replace Arctic Monkeys as Glasto headliner, I will simply die, that’s so funny, it’s so not an adequate replacement.”

