7 Songs About Fools for April Fools’ Day

This is not a joke. Repeat, this is not a joke. Happy April Fools’ Day.

To celebrate everyone’s favorite day of pranks, we wanted to offer a nice soundtrack of sorts for all your daily foolishness. So, we’ve compiled the best 7 songs all about fools.

Here, we will dive into tracks by The Who, Aretha Franklin, Elvis Presley, the Beatles, and several others. So, without further ado, let’s foolishly dive in, shall we?

1. “Won’t Get Fooled Again” by The Who

2. “Chain Of Fools” by Aretha Franklin

3. “Can’t Help Falling In Love” by Elvis Presley

4. “Don’t Want To Be A Fool” by Luther Vandross

5. “Why Do Fools Fall In Love” by Frankie Lymon and The Teenagers

6. “Nobody’s Fool” by Cinderlla

7. “The Fool On The Hill” by The Beatles

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns