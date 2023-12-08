Ariana Grande Hints at New Music With Studio Pics—Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, and More Can’t Contain Their Excitement

Referred to as a pop culture icon, Ariana Grande started her career in music on Broadway at just 15 years old. Over the next decade, she accumulated numerous awards including two Grammy Awards, two Billboard Awards, and three American Music Awards. Looking at her albums, she sold over 90 million records worldwide and is often compared to Mariah Carey. With a career ranging from music to movies, Grande’s last album to release was back in 2020 with Positions. But thanks to a new image posted by the singer, something may be in the works.

On Thursday, Grande shared a picture on her Instagram that showed her hard at work inside a recording studio. Gaining over 3 million likes and countless comments, fans wanted to know if the singer was working on a new album. The collage of photos shows Grande at different places within the studio and even features a short video.

Among the comments were numerous celebrities like Cynthia Erivo, who stars alongside Grande in the new film Wicked, which is based on the book and Broadway musical. The actress, who portrays Elphaba in the upcoming film, wrote, “Love you sweetheart, no one is ready, I’m so freaking proud of you!! This project is so freaking special!!!”

Grande Gains Praise From Billie Eilish And Many More

Grammy-nominated singer, Victoria Monét, who collaborated with Grande on her album Thank U, Next, also commented on the pictures, writing, “She’s HOME!!!”

Selena Gomez showed her excitement by simply writing “FINALLY” in all caps.

And always willing to shower her daughter with love and praise, Grande’s mother, Joan, added her voice to the conversation with “Love love love.”

Among the sea of fans hoping for a new album or at least a single were comments like, “OMG!!! So excited!!!!! FINALLY!!!! I take full credit since I’ve been visualizing this for months!” Even Billie Eilish chimed in with “Un MUTE PLS”, referring to the video attached to the pictures that showed the singer dancing to music that only she knows… for now.

Although there has been no official news from Grande about future projects, it’s apparent that the singer is cooking up something in the studio and fans are rejoicing about the idea of hearing new music from the star.

