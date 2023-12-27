Ariana Grande Teases ‘AG7’ in Cryptic Instagram Post: ”See You Next Year”

With it being the holiday season, many celebrities are taking a break from their busy schedules to enjoy it with family and friends. Just days before Christmas, Ariana Grande made a rare public appearance with Ethan Slater. The pair enjoyed a nice meal with the singer’s father, Ed Butera. But just because Grande enjoyed an evening out doesn’t mean she isn’t working. Already jumping to 2024, the pop star recently shared a collage of photos and videos of what can only be her newest album AG7.

Already climbing well above 1.2 million likes, Grande posted a short message, “See you next year.” While a simple caption, there is a canyon of meaning behind it. But before that, the singer didn’t just post a message, she also uploaded several pictures and videos, all of which can be seen below. In one picture, there are numerous Polaroids of the singer and her friends thrown on the floor. One video showed Grande hard at work. But the most important piece is the video was at the end, showing the star curled up on the couch.

When asked about how she felt about the album almost finished, Grande held back a mountain of emotions. She said, “I’m so tired, I’m so happy, and grateful. I also feel like I weigh 3,000 tons.”

Ariana Grande Enjoys Dinner And A Show With Slater

Although getting numerous new teasers for her AG7 album, the most important detail came in Grande’s message. She wrote, “See you next year.” While not confirmed – does this hint that her seventh studio album could be released in 2024? That’s what many fans believed, writing, “2024 about to be one for the books.” Another person pointed to the massive year 2024 is going to be for the singer, “ag7 and wicked: part 1 in the same year?!? we couldn’t be happier, literally!”

As for now, it appears Grande is enjoying the rest of 2023 with Slater. According to Page Six, “They had dinner with her dad and family at her family’s favorite Italian restaurant.” After their dinner, they enjoyed a performance of the Broadway hit, “Spamalot.”

