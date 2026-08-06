Only 18 Country Songs Have Ever Done This—Now a Cover of a Beloved 1988 Classic Is One of Them

With over 777 million monthly users, Spotify became one of the biggest music streaming platforms in the world. While most artists embraced the new era of music, the platform presented a new competition. The one billion streams mark. Much like topping the charts or winning an award, crossing one billion streams on Spotify became a milestone most dreamed of. But for Luke Combs, he didn’t have to dream, as he already had two songs that surpassed the number. And adding another one to the list, Combs’ latest one billion streams came thanks to Tracy Chapman.

In 2023, Combs released his album, Gettin’ Old. While the record featured hits like “Love You Anyway” and “Where the Wild Things Are,” the country singer hoped to add Chapman’s “Fast Car” to the list. Getting her permission and praise, the two joined forces at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Just another highlight of his remarkable career, Combs had even more to celebrate as his rendition of “Fast Car” officially passed one billion streams on Spotify.

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Luke Combs Closing Gap On Morgan Wallen

Marking the 18th country song to cross one billion streams, Combs found himself standing alongside stars like Morgan Wallen, Zach Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Taylor Swift, Shaboozey, Florida Georgia Line, Rascal Flatts, Darius Rucker, Post Malone, and himself.

Looking at the full list, it included:

“Something in the Orange” – Zach Bryan “Last Night” – Morgan Wallen “Tennessee Whiskey” – Chris Stapleton “Beautiful Crazy” – Luke Combs “When It Rains It Pours” – Luke Combs “I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves “Love Story” – Taylor Swift “I Had Some Help” – Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen “Whiskey Glasses” – Morgan Wallen “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey “Meant To Be” – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber “You Belong With Me (Taylor’s Version)” – Taylor Swift “Body Like a Backroad” – Sam Hunt “Wagon Wheel” – Darius Rucker “Wasted On You” — Morgan Wallen “Life is a Highway” — Rascal Flatts “Fast Car” — Luke Combs

Breaking down the numbers, the three songs placed Combs behind Wallen. Having four songs hit one billion streams, Wallen continued to dominate the genre. But with “Fast Car” resonating with listeners around the world, it seemed only a matter of time before Combs added yet another billion-stream hit to his resume.

(Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)