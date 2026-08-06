How Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox Raised More Than $1M for a Military Charity

Gary LeVox just gave back in a big way. During an appearance on Taste of Country Nights, the Rascal Flatts singer revealed that he recently helped raise more than $1 million for Folds of Honor.

“I actually just got back from Minnesota doing a Folds of Honor event. Folds of Honor does such amazing things,” LeVox said. “We just raised $1.25 million dollars the other day for these recipients. These kids get to go to school, they get to go to college and get a scholarship.”

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Indeed, the charity provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America’s fallen or disabled military service members and first responders.

“It sucks that you have to lose one of your parents to get that, but Folds of Honor does amazing [work],” LeVox said. “I just love their work, so it’s great to be partners with them.”

Gary LeVox to Host Celebrity Golf Tournament

As LeVox mentioned, his connection with the charity didn’t end with the Minnesota event. Rather, the singer is gearing up to put on the Birdi Celebrity Golf Invitational.

Set to be held on Aug. 11 at Old Hickory Country Club, attendees can expect 18 holes of golf alongside celebrity players. There will also be an awards dinner, silent and live auctions, and more.

“I am thrilled to have my lifestyle golfing sunglass and apparel company Birdi, to be a part of this event benefiting Folds of Honor,” LeVox said in a press release. “I have respected [Folds of Honor founder] Lt. Col Dan Rooney for many years. To be alongside him to help support the many military service members is truly an honor.”

LeVox continued by noting that he has “deep respect for our armed forces and am extremely grateful for all the hard work and dedication.”

Through the event, LeVox said he’s excited to “acknowledge the great men and women who fight for our country.”

Rooney is equally pleased to have LeVox on board.

“I’ve known Gary for 15 years. Beyond Rascal Flatts being my all-time favorite band, getting to know him personally over the years has been truly special,” he said. “Our values are aligned—God, country, and a belief in doing what’s right. It’s an honor to call him a friend, and we’re blessed to have him joining us in this mission.”

“Coming together with Gary LeVox to honor God and stand behind our military and first responder families is a life-changing partnership,” Rooney continued. “We’re incredibly grateful to have Birdi and Hard Rock step up alongside us to support these heroic families.”

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