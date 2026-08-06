Nikki Sixx Admits to Mötley Crüe Using Backing Tracks During Live Shows

Nikki Sixx is defending Mötley Crüe’s live performances. During a Q&A on X, the bassist responded to several fans inquiries, including one about why Mötley Crüe uses backing tracks during live performances.

“Since we saw Queen using some to help during the song bohemian Rhapsody live, we understood that we could bring in elements that we could not do live like orchestras, saxophones, etc., etc. and sync them up with what we are playing,” he wrote. “And we do play 100% live and it’s better for the fans and we enjoy being able to do what we did in the Studio live. It’s a win win for us.”

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When another fan wrote to ask why the band doesn’t play “100% live,” Sixx responded by tweeting, “We do. You were lied to. Sorry.”

Sixx’s Q&A came shortly after Vince Neil was accused of lip syncing during shows.

The latest allegation came when a video of a Mötley Crüe concert surfaced online. The clip appeared to show vocals continuing after Neil lowered his microphone.

Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil Responds to Lip Syncing Allegations

While Neil didn’t directly address the most recent claims, he pushed back against lip syncing allegations in the past.

In 2023, for instance, former guitarist Mick Mars claimed in a lawsuit that Neil’s vocals and other aspects of the band’s show were pre-recorded. Amid the lawsuit, Neil spoke out in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“No, we never did that, ever. It was Mick Mars who got pissed off, because we fired him, basically,” he told the outlet. “But his whole thing was that I don’t sing any of the lyrics. Nikki [Sixx] doesn’t play in his bass and and Tommy [Lee] doesn’t play his drums.”

“And we’re like, ‘What the f**k is he talking about?’” he continued. “Because he was the only one on tape, because he kept f**king stuff up, so we had him on tape.”

In a statement to the Los Angeles Times, the band’s attorney, Sasha Frid, also refuted Mars’ claims.

“The fact of the matter is that Mötley always plays live. Even Mars‘s expert witness in the litigation, who Mars hired and who reviewed hours of footage, agreed and said that the band played live while performing,” Frid said. “He disputed Mars‘s own claims.”

In January, the band announced that they’d come out victorious in Mars’ lawsuit.

“This dispute was about protecting the integrity and legacy of one of the most successful bands in rock history,” Frid said. “With the arbitrator rejecting every claim and enforcing the parties’ agreements as written, the band has been fully vindicated—legally, financially, and factually.”

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