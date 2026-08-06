Lindsey Buckingham Opens up About Potential Sombr Collaboration: “Will Have To Wait and See”

On August 5, Variety sought to highlight the new era of entertainment with its annual Power of Young Hollywood event. Presented by Disney+, the night highlighted numerous stars on the rise in the entertainment industry. And when it came to the Songwriter of the Year award, Sombr not only received the honor but was presented with the award by none other than Lindsey Buckingham. Considering it a major honor to share the stage, Buckingham admitted there might be a collaboration in the future.

Releasing hits like “Back to Friends” and “Homewrecker,” Sombr quickly found his footing in music. Watching his success expand with each new track, his rise to fame was somewhat of a whirlwind for the artist. Although embracing the stardom, nothing compared to being presented an award by Buckingham.

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Sombr bows down to Lindsey Buckingham after he presents him with the Songwriter of the Year award at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event pic.twitter.com/7Em4tZaQfZ — Variety (@Variety) August 6, 2026

Standing only a few feet away, Sombr couldn’t help but bow to the famed musician. Fans loved the respect the singer showed to Buckingham. “My heart is so full seeing this. Passing the torch from one legend to the next! Sombr showing such genuine gratitude and reverence—this is what makes these moments so special!”

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Lindsey Buckingham Supportive Of Sombr Collaboration

But what about a future collaboration? With Sombr a big fan of Buckingham, the musician noted that the topic had been discussed. “I don’t know. We both have schedules. He reached out to me a few months back and just wanted me to know I’d been a big influence on him. And he did mention something about getting together to do something.”

Lindsey Buckingham says Sombr reached out to him about working on music together:



"I don't know what form that'll take, or if it'll take at all." pic.twitter.com/730GP2vkwm — Variety (@Variety) August 6, 2026

While some fans started to get excited by the statement, the collaboration was only an idea for now. “I don’t know what form that will take, or if it will take at all. So we will just have to wait and see.”

No matter what the future held for Sombr, the singer won over fans not with just his talent, but his respect for those who paved the way. “Bowing down to an absolute legend like Lindsey Buckingham is pure class! From one generational songwriter to another, passing the torch like this is such an iconic moment. Huge congrats to Sombr—so well deserved!”

Seeming to be the start of a lasting career, Sombr left the event with more than just an award. He also left with the possibility of one day sharing the studio with one of his musical heroes.

(Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)