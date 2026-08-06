Guns N’ Roses Bring Out Former Opener Chris Stapleton for Their Iconic Bob Dylan Cover

Chris Stapleton just gave a Toronto crowd something to remember. During Guns N’ Roses Rogers Stadium concert, the band welcomed out Stapleton to perform with them.

Stapleton and Axl Rose shared vocal responsibilities, as thy men performed a unique rendition of Bob Dylan’s 1973 hit.

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GNR has long covered the track, and even released their own version of the song in 1991.

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Stapleton’s relationship with GNR dates back a decade, when he opened for the band at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.

“When I was a kid, if you’d have told me I’d be up here playing before Guns N’ Roses, I’d have called you a liar,” Stapleton told the crowd that night, per Rolling Stone.

Later, while speaking to the same outlet, Stapleton recalled meeting with Rose after the gig.

“[He] was great. Very polite and gracious, and we got to say hi for a few minutes,” Stapleton said at the time. “I’m sure he was tired and had to go get cleaned up before the buses or planes rolled out, but he was a gentleman, and we had a brief conversation about music and both went on our way. It was a good night.”

Then, in 2024, Stapleton sang on Slash’s cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Oh Well” for the guitarist’s solo LP, Orgy of the Damned.

Chris Stapleton Is on the Road

Stapleton’s latest GNR collab came ahead of the country singer’s own show at the Toronto venue. He’s currently on his All-American Roadshow, the latest leg of which kicked off in Nashville back in May.

During the run, Stapleton has crisscrossed North America. He’s nowhere near done, either. The trek is scheduled to run through October, when Stapleton will play back-to-back shows in Kansas City, Missouri.

Throughout the run, Stapleton has had many headline-making moments. Most recently, Stapleton fans in Cincinnati, Ohio, were initially disappointed when bad weather delayed the start of the show.

Stapleton wound up taking the stage two hours later than planned, but made it up to fans by performing a song he wrote during the rain delay.

“We might try a song we wrote about 10 minutes ago. How does that sound? It’s a special treat for you,” he said. “I’m normally very rehearsed, and I like to rehearse. But I feel like you guys have earned it. Nobody left. I certainly appreciate it.”

Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage