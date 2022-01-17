Artists and Musicians Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Today, on January 17, we celebrate the work and legacy of the great speaker, organizer, activist, and leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The world would be a different—and worse—place if it hadn’t been for his tireless efforts to bring equality and education into the American political and social spheres.

But more than anything we can say, we’d like to highlight what others are saying about the legendary American visionary. So, without further ado, here are what some prominent artists and musicians have to say about Dr. King.

Malina Moye:

“Happy birthday #DrMartinLutherKingJr“

“Be a bush if you can’t be a tree. If you can’t be a highway, just be a trail. If you can’t be a sun, be a star. For it isn’t by size that you win or fail. Be the best of whatever you are.”

U2:

“Dr King kept us tolerant in a time of terror. Kept us faithful to peace and community. Made us believe in joy and justice. Showed us the way to a shared humanity. – Bono”

Big Freedia:

“Remembering Dr.King thank you for all have done !! ❤️❤️❤️M.L.K DAY!! We love you ❤️”

R.E.M.:

“”Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.” -Martin Luther King Jr. In recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day today, we’re sharing Michael’s reading of selections from Dr. King’s 1963 collection Strength to Love (the video was included in the 2002 R.E.M. Fan Club Holiday package). #MLKDay2022 #MLKDay #strengthtolove #martinlutherking“

Valerie June:

“Take a listen to this podcast feature in honor of MLK Day and the peaceful world it represents. @wolfintunehttps://podcasts.apple.com/…/30-the…/id1488561039…“

Cat Power:

“from: • @sade1111 We are @ a crossroad, now more than ever we must lean into LOVE. Thank you Dr. King for teaching us all Love in action looks like💜✊🏾

・・・ Happy Heavenly 93rd Birthday Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. | “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” #martinlutherkingjr #themeasureofaman #ihaveadream #mlkday #Repost @natblacktheatre“

Michael Jackson (account):

“In 1983, a push to honor Civil Rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. led to the creation of a U.S. national holiday that we celebrate today. In March of ‘83, Michael Jackson fought MTV to debut “Billie Jean”, becoming the first black artist in regular rotation on the network.”

Stella Parton:

“On this the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. if you are an American having grown up in the sixties and you’re not angry as hell about the voting rights issue, you must have lost your memory or you are an outright racist. I’m very angry and disappointed!”

Killer Mike:

“Amen. Fuck the law if the law is unjust. Happy MLK Day. Don’t fold. Stay an outlaw.”

Elmo:

“Elmo learned about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at school, and made a peace tree with Elmo’s friends for #MLKDay. Elmo loves to dream just like Dr. King. Elmo hopes Elmo’s dreams make him proud.”

Pearl Jam:

“This #MLKDay, we will not accept empty promises in pursuit of Dr. King’s dream. MLK Day is a day of service: Congress must serve our country through action.

We are serving our communities by showing up for the right to vote. Join us at the link in bio.”

DJ Kevin Cole:

“Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. this evening on @KEXP with special mixes from DJ @supremelarock, @sharlesemetcalf, @kidhops, Brit, Alex and @rizrollins! The Expansions #MLK. Unity Party! #KEXP #MLKDay“

Tim McGraw:

“Words to live by…. #MLKday”

Cher:

“2DAY WE CELEBRATE THE LIFE OF MARTIN LUTHER KING JR,1 OF THE MOST EXCEPTIONAL AMERICANS IN OUR HISTORY. HOW CAN IT BE THAT WE’VE FAILED THIS GREAT MAN,& HIS DREAM !? HOW IS IT,OUR COUNTRY IS STILL DIVIDED BY HATED,& RACISM!? SOME WHITES R TERRIFIED OF A MIXED FUTURE,I WELCOME IT.”

The Black Tones:

“We have a lot to be thankful for because of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the people who fight for racial justice and equality. We want to share this video of us and @MikeMcCreadyPJ covering @U2 ‘Pride (In the Name of Love) a song about MLK Jr.! Enjoy!'”

Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images