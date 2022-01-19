Trisha Yearwood Raises Over $30,000 for Rescue Pets as Part of Betty White Challenge

On Monday (January 17)—both Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the would-be 100th birthday of the late actress Betty White, who passed away on New Year’s Eve at 99 years old—country star Trisha Yearwood announced some major news.

Taking to social media on Monday, Yearwood announced to her half-million followers on Twitter that first she raised over $25,000 for the Betty White Challange and then followed that up telling fans that the number rose to over $30,000.

Yearwood wrote, “I’m blown away! We’ve already reached our goal of $30,000+, but let’s keep this love flowing!! Thank you all so much!! xo. #BettyWhiteChallenge Donate here: https://talkshop.live/watch/lu66Gpq2“

Previously she had shared, “Seriously, thank you for being a friend and doing the #BettyWhiteChallenge with me! We raised over $24k in 15 minutes and the donations are still coming in! Everyone who donates $25.00 or more will get this #DottiesYard magnet! Xo Watch & Donate here: https://talkshop.live/watch/lu66Gpq2“

The Betty White Challenge was an effort, that started after White’s death, to encourage fans to honor White’s legendary life and devotion to helping pets by donating to a rescue shelter or like-minded charity.

Yearwood hosted the virtual event with the online platform talkshoplive and, she revealed she would match up to $10,000 in donations, as would the platform.

Yearwood and her husband Garth Brooks are the proud parents of two rescue dogs.

“They need our help,” Yearwood told People. “The common denominator is love. Betty showed us how. Now we have to keep it up and make sure her legacy lives on. Love all creatures, great and small!”

Yearwood also took to Twitter to wish White a posthumous happy 100th. She wrote, “Happy Birthday, Betty!!! Thank you for being a friend to animals! Xo #BettyWhiteChallenge“

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images