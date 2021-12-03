Cardi B Will Be Playboy’s First Creative Director in Residence

On Thursday (December 2), famed Grammy Award-winning rapper and businesswoman Cardi B dropped a Cardi Bombshell of a news announcement. The award-winning artist is set to be Playboy’s First Creative Director in Residence.

“Today is a Playboy milestone: we want to welcome our first-ever Creative Director in Residence, the icon, @iamcardib to the family,” wrote the popular magazine and brand on Instagram.

Cardi shared the announcement on Instagram, too, saying, “Introducing the FIRST EVER Creative Director In Residence at the legendary @playboy, it’s ME!!! Joining the @playboy family is a dream and I know yall are going to love what we put together 😏 I’m startin this party right as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of CENTERFOLD the new creator-led platform from Playboy coming soon!! We’re going to have soooooo much fun.”

The “WAP” singer followed that post up with another of her on a private jet headed to the Playboy mansion to get to work, saying, “Which one of your favorite baddie do you see riding in the @bigbunny jet? Turning the fuck up? Drop them in the comments!! @playboy #playgirls #playboys #playmate.”

At this time, the extent of Cardi’s role as Creative Director isn’t set. But Forbes and Pop Sugar are reporting that part of her job will be to “take on responsibilities as a founding member of Centerfold, a new creator-led platform, similar to OnlyFans, which will allow ‘content creators to interact directly with fans.”

Cardi has been making the rounds as a mogul of late, from hosting the American Music Awards earlier this month to Executive Producing the new all-female soundtrack for the Halle Berry-directed Netflix film, Bruised, she certainly has a lot on her plate. But as Cardi might say, when you’re “Up” you’re “stuck.” That’s a good thing!

Photo: ABC/Jora Frantzis