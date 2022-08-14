Snoop Dogg and Steph Curry Partner for Signature Art in Snoop’s Hometown

Earlier this week, two entertainment giants joined forces.

It wasn’t a merger of Apple and Netflix—no, this might even be bigger.

Yes, legendary west coast rapper Snoop Dogg partnered with legendary basketball player and recent NBA champion (and Finals MVP) Steph Curry to unveil some new artwork in Snoop’s hometown.

The new visual work comes as part of a visual renovation of a basketball court in Long Beach and includes images of both superstars as well as other historical figures like Martin Luther King Jr.

Check out the images below.

SC30 Inc., which is Curry’s own organization, shared the news on Twitter this week, writing, “On Monday, @StephenCurry30 joined the legendary @snoopdogg for an incredibly special collaboration in The Doggfather’s hometown of Long Beach.

“With the help of #CurryBrand, @bgclublb was reinvented with new artwork on the basketball court from multi-talented artist @DamionScott2 . A once-in-a-lifetime piece that will forever have an impact on the community.

“The artwork features not only Stephen and Snoop, but Martin Luther King Jr. and other notable local icons.”

On Monday, @StephenCurry30 joined the legendary @snoopdogg for an incredibly special collaboration in The Doggfather’s hometown of Long Beach. pic.twitter.com/nctJLtrI4x — SC30 Inc. (@SC30inc) August 12, 2022

The artwork features not only Stephen and Snoop, but Martin Luther King Jr. and other notable local icons. pic.twitter.com/vyamk6Nyyv — SC30 Inc. (@SC30inc) August 12, 2022

The partnership with Curry makes one in a long line of collaborations with Snoop this year. The rapper, of course, is everywhere, one of the busiest entertainers in the business, right along with Brandi Carlile, Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson.

In recent months, Snoop has released new music with BTS and benny blanco, recorded with Eminem (squashing previous beef), continued his NFT dominance, and he’s even become a character in the popular video game, Call of Duty. Snoop also recently took over co-hosting duties with Kelly Clarkson on the popular NBC singing competition show, American Song Contest.

As for Curry, he’s coming off a stellar NBA Finals showing, taking home both the NBA championship and Finals MVP. Earlier in the most recent season, he set the mark for most 3-pointers made in a career.

What these two will do next is anybody’s guess.