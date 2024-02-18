Jason Kelce Says Travis Kelce Was Forced to Move Out of His House Due to Taylor Swift Relationship

Taylor Swift certainly didn’t make Travis Kelce famous. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end already had two Super Bowl trophies and eight Pro Bowl appearances under his belt when he began publicly dating the 14-time GRAMMY winner last September. He and older brother Jason — a center for the Philadelphia Eagles and 2017 Super Bowl champion — have opened up their lives to NFL fans with the wildly popular podcast New Heights.

Still, Kelce’s relationship with Swift undeniably catapulted him into the pop culture stratosphere — and it hasn’t been all roses.

Swifties Drove Travis Kelce Out of His New House

Jason Kelce spoke candidly during a recent episode of Shaquille O’Neal’s The Big Podcast With Shaq about the “drawbacks” of dating the most famous woman in the world. The elder Kelce admitted he didn’t know what fame was before his brother became involved with Swift.

“We’ve always been big in the football world — Travis especially,” Jason Kelce said. “The Taylor world and the pop culture world, that’s a whole different level.”

Travis Kelce recently moved into a new house in Kansas City, and his brother said that superfans wasted no time tracking down his new address.

“The first day he moved into the new house…a gated community, someone knocks on a window of the house,” Jason Kelce said.

It didn’t stop there, and Jason said safety concerns eventually forced his younger brother to “completely move out of the house.”

“People were just staying by his house,” Jason Kelce said.

Shaq, Romo Have High Hopes for “Tayvis”

Rumors swirled in the days leading up to Super Bowl LVIII that Travis would put a ring on Taylor’s finger.

That didn’t happen, but fans haven’t given up hope for future wedding bells — including Shaq. The four-time NBA champ told US Weekly that he had high hopes for America’s favorite power couple.

“Hopefully they last forever and they get married and have beautiful children,” Shaq said.

Shaq isn’t the only sports legend pulling for the pair. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current commentator Tony Romo mistakenly referred to Swift as Kelce’s wife during a December NFL broadcast.

Romo later admitted that slip of the tongue stemmed from wishful thinking.

“I root for them to get married,” he said of Swift and Kelce.

Featured image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images