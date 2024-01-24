Watch Miranda Lambert Honor Late Country Legend Merle Haggard with a Beautiful Acoustic Cover of “My Own Kind of Hat”

Miranda Lambert knows how to keep her fans happy while they wait for new music. She uses her social media to give her followers a look at her life behind the scenes. She also lets them hear her playing and singing songs by some of her country music heroes. Most recently, she shared a snippet of a Merle Haggard cover on her Instagram.

Videos by American Songwriter

Lambert didn’t explain much in the post’s caption. She just wrote “Merle” and added a heart emoji. Instead, she let the classic song and her spot-on cover do all the talking. In the video, she sits on her front porch wearing a Pendleton-style jacket, jeans, and tall western boots while strumming her guitar and singing Haggard’s “My Own Kind of Hat.” Check it out below.

[MIranda Lambert Velvet Rodeo Vegas Residency: Get Tickets While They Last]

Miranda Lambert Is Working on New Music

Lambert released her last album, Palomino, in 2022. Since then, fans have been waiting for another full-length from the Texas native. Some posts on her social media make it seem like they may not have to wait much longer.

[RELATED: Miranda Lambert Teases New Music With Ashley Monroe & Rising Country Artist Stephen Wilson Jr.]

Earlier this month, Lambert announced that she was working on new music. She partnered with her Pistol Annies bandmate Ashley Monroe and up-and-coming country singer/songwriter Stephen Wilson Jr. to pen three songs in a single day.

Additionally, Lambert and her longtime friend and collaborator Jon Randall teamed up with Big Loud Records to launch a new label imprint called Big Loud Texas. The imprint will focus on bringing more artists from the Lone Star State to mainstream notoriety.

[RELATED: Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall Partner for New Label Imprint Big Loud Texas]

She didn’t give any details on an upcoming project. However, the fact that she’s working on new music has fans hopeful for a new release.

“My Own Kind of Hat”

Haggard co-penned “My Own Kind of Hat with Red Lane. He released it as the second single from his 1979 album Serving 190 Proof. The song peaked at No. 4 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.

Twenty years later, Alan Jackson included the song on his 1999 album Under the Influence. He didn’t release the song as a single. However, it reached the top 100 on the Country Songs chart due to unsolicited airplay.

Featured Image by Mickey Bernal/Getty Images

If you purchase through links on our site we may earn an affiliate commission.