Miranda Lambert Braves Freezing Temps to Feed Horses in New Video: “Cowgirls Don’t Cry…But I Want To”

Tennessee residents found themselves under a thick blanket of snow after a winter storm hammered the region on Sunday (January 14) and Monday. Many businesses and other places of employment are closed. As a result, most Tennesseans are doing their best to stay inside and stay warm. However, people like Miranda Lambert who have animals to care for don’t get a snow day.

Lambert was born and raised in Texas. However, since becoming one of the biggest stars in country music, she relocated to the Nashville area. She currently resides on a 400-acre horse farm near Music City. Even with snow piling up and flakes still falling, the “Bluebird” singer had to brave the cold to care for the horses.

She shared her adventures in wintery horse husbandry in a Tiktok video. In the post’s caption, she wrote, “This Southern gal isn’t made for the cold.”

The clip shows a bundled-up Lambert picking up an armful of hay. “Cowgirls don’t cry,” she proclaimed. “Not today. But I want to,” she added.

Then, the video shows the inside of her horse barn as she gives an update on the weather. “It is 11 degrees. It says it feels like zero,” she explained. Then, she told her horses, “We’re gonna have a stall hang day and eat a lot of hay.”

Miranda Lambert Looks to Heat Things Up with New Music

Last week, Lambert announced that she’s working on new music. She sat down with her fellow Pistol Annie and singer/songwriter Stephen Wilson Jr. to write a few songs. “Wrote the first songs of 2024 today with bestie Ashley Monroe and new friend Stephen Wilson Jr,” she wrote under a photo of the trio of artists. “I’ve been inspired by Ash and her melodies and heart for 20 years now. And Stephen’s record has lit a fire under my a-s since I laid ears on it,” she added. “We got deep in the paint.”

Lambert didn’t share any details about the songs they wrote nor did she mention a new album. However, her last album, Palomino came out in 2022 and she’s writing new songs. So, it stands to reason that she’s working on a new project.

Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

