WILLOW and Avril Lavigne Collaborate, Release New Video for “G R O W”

Pop-punk superstar, WILLOW, dropped a new video for the song, “G R O W,” featuring pop-punk legend, Avril Lavigne, and drummer, Travis Barker, who recently announced his engagement to Kourtney Kardashian.

Directed by Dana Trippe, the video features both WILLOW and Lavigne singing about healing and growing up, literally. The two are seen becoming larger-than-life figures amongst a downsized cityscape as they “G R O W” into themselves. While Barker plays drums on the track, he is not featured in the video.

Every time I look at my face / I feel everything it’s the same growing pains / ‘Cause no one ever truly knows just who they are / And I feel closer knowing I don’t have to hide my scars / I hope you know you’re not alone / Being confused ain’t right or wrong / You’ll find that you’re your own best friend / And no, that ain’t a fuckin’ metaphor, they sing in the chorus.

The 20-year-old WILLOW, who is the child of actors Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, released her most recent LP in July. Since then, the Los Angeles-born artist has seen a number of her songs hit charts in the U.K., Ireland, and New Zealand.

Oct. 19 also marks the final day of WILLOW’s current U.S. tour. But the artist will head back out on the road in February in support of pop star Billie Eilish. See below for a full list of tour dates.

