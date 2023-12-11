Award-Winning Songwriter Lee Thomas Miller Inks Publishing Deal with SMACKSongs

Lee Thomas Miller has been writing hit country songs in Nashville for more than thirty years. Now, the prolific songwriter is prepared to start the next chapter of his career. Today, Miller signed a publishing deal with SMACKSongs.

Some country fans may not know Miller’s name but they definitely know his work. He has written or co-written 18 top 20 singles. Seven of those songs became No. 1 singles for Joe Nichols, Brad Paisley, Trace Adkins, Terry Clark, and Tim McGraw.

Lee Krabel, SVP of SMACKSongs spoke about the new deal in a press release. “One of the first songwriters to welcome me in the publishing business 15 years ago Lee Thomas Miller. I’m incredibly excited to get the opportunity to work with Lee again at SMACK,” he said. “He is simply one of the best songwriters to ever come to Nashville. Looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish together,” Krabel added.

Miller shared his excitement about the publishing deal. “It is an honor to begin the next chapter of my career writing songs at SMACK. Not only have I been a fan of Shane McAnally’s songwriting his entire career, but I also love what he and Robin Palmer built in this publishing company,” he said. “I could not be more impressed with their team and the close ties I have to them already,” he added.

Miller continued, “I worked with Lee Krabel for many years early in his career and Robert Carlton’s late father Jeff Carlton gave me my big break when he signed me to my first publishing deal in the 90s. Lee and Robert are impressive publishers now who have surrounded themselves with quality professionals as well as humans.” He added, “I have to think Jeff is smiling today and would tell me I’m in good hands. Everything about this feels right.”

Lee Thomas Miller’s Chart-Toppers

“The Impossible” by Joe Nichols (Miller, Kelley Lovelace)

“The World” by Brad Paisley (Miller, Lovelace, Brad Paisley)

“I’m Still a Guy” by Brad Paisley (Miller, Lovelace, Paisley)

“Perfect Storm” by Brad Paisley (Paisley, Miller)

“You’re Gonna Miss This” by Trace Adkins (Miller, Ashley Gorley)

“I Just Wanna Be Mad” by Terri Clark (Miller, Lovelace)

“Southern Girl” by Tim McGraw (Miller, Jaren Johnson, Rodney Clawson)

