Carrie Underwood Stuns in Show-Stopping Red Gown as She Urges Fans to Listen to Her Christmas Albums

Carrie Underwood recently posted a photo collage to Instagram featuring the cover of her Christmas album My Gift, as well as a series of photos of some of her glitzy, festive looks. The photos feature glitter, snow, and the gorgeous red gown she wore on the cover of the album.

Videos by American Songwriter

“It’s my favorite time of year and that means it’s time to listen to Carrie’s Christmas albums again,” she captioned the photo, then asked fans, “What is your favorite song?”

Underwood then posted a second photo on Instagram of herself in the same festive red dress, resharing a post she made to announce the release of the My Gift special edition. Fans flocked to the comments of both posts to share their favorite song from the album and heap praise on Underwood.

“Love ‘The Little Drummer Boy’ with Isaiah,” one fan commented, mentioning Underwood’s son who was featured with his mom on the track. “Always makes me smile when I hear him sing with you.” On her repost, fans chimed in with compliments and praise for her beauty and talent.

[Get Tickets to Carrie Underwood Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency 2024]

Carrie Underwood’s Christmas Discography

My Gift, released in 2020, was Underwood’s first Christmas album. The next year, she released the special edition of the album with three new tracks, “Favorite Time of Year,” “Let There Be Peace/Something in the Water,” and “All is Well.” In 2021, Underwood won the Billboard Music Award for Top Christian Album with My Gift, and was nominated for Top Country Album as well.

In addition to fans loving her Christmas album, they recently shared love for her continued rendition of “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” from Sunday Night Football. She’s been performing the theme song for the past decade, switching out themes a few times but bringing the old favorite back in 2019. While Underwood didn’t originally do the theme—P!nk performed for a while, then Faith Hill took over until Underwood started in 2014—she’s been doing it for so long now that some football players remember seeing her on TV before they started playing professionally.

“I think my favorite is when … it kind of dawns on me that it’s like, before these guys were playing in Sunday Night Football games, they were watching Sunday Night Football,” Underwood has previously stated. She continued, “It would’ve been the equivalent of me watching awards shows or people performing on TV, just being like, ‘Oh my gosh, if I could only do that’… And I’ve been [recording the theme for] 11 years, so some of these guys were younger, watching these football games, just thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, if I could be on Sunday Night Football.’ And then, when they get there, I’m a little part of their journey, which is really cool.”

Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images