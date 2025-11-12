Back in 2010, ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Tribute To Loretta Lynn’ Honored One of Country Music’s Legends

It’s hard to imagine an artist who has had more influence on country music than Loretta Lynn. Lynn released dozens of albums and more than 80 singles in a career that spanned over 60 years. Lynn was also a force to be reckoned with when it came to releasing the songs she wanted to release. Several of her songs were banned on the radio, including “The Pill” and “Rated X”, although that did little to deter Lynn.

Videos by American Songwriter

In 2010, Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Tribute To Loretta Lynn was released. with artists like Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, Carrie Underwood, Faith Hill, Reba McEntire, Sheryl Crow, and more paying tribute to Lynn.

“It tickles me to death,” Lynn told the Nashville Scene when the album was released. “I don’t think it’s odd, ’cause I cut people’s songs all my life. I just think it’s such a great thing that they cared enough for me to do this. You know, I never thought people cared about me being in the business almost 50 years now. And so I just thought it was fantastic that they cared enough that they even helped me out. That just shows you the country artists. It shows you the difference [between] the country artist and the rest. I think.”

The Songs On ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Tribute To Loretta Lynn’

Not surprisingly, numerous artists wanted to cover Lynn’s songs. Jackson and McBride sing “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man,” a collaboration Lynn did with Conway Twitty, which was released in 1973. Wilson sings “Don’t Come Home A’ Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind)”, while Underwood sings “You’re Lookin’ At Country”, and Hill sings “Love Is The Foundation”.

Lynn sings one song on the record, “Coal Miner’s Daughter”, joined on the song by Sheryl Crow and Miranda Lambert. When the record was released, Lynn said she was a big fan of Lambert.

“Miranda reminds me a lot of me,” Lynn said. “She probably reminds me of me because she likes the honky-tonk songs, and you can’t go wrong with a honky-tonk song.”

“The day that they come down here to work with me, all day long we were so busy recording ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’, all three of us; that was quite a lot of work,” she added. “I ended up working till about 9:00 that night. We put in a hard day’s work that day.”

Lynn was 90 years old when she passed away on October 4, 2022. Her last album, Still Woman Enough, was released in 2021. Lynn is a member of both the Grand Ole Opry and the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage