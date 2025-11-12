Warren Haynes Plans Special Tribute to Honor Grateful Dead’s Phil Lesh

Helping form the legendary Grateful Dead, Phil Lesh spent three decades as the group’s bassist. Throughout that time, he watched the band create hit songs like “Truckin’”, “Ripple”, and “We Can Run.” In 1994, the Grateful Dead were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. And while Lesh continued to perform, he sadly passed away in October 2024 at 84. Although many artists took a moment to honor Lesh, Warren Haynes shared his plans to host a proper tribute for the famed musician.

For Haynes, his interest went far beyond music as he helped form the Christmas Jam concert that raises money for the Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity and the BeLoved Asheville. Over the last three decades, the event has raised over $3 million. They even contributed to the construction of 50 homes.

While the perfect moment to honor Lesh, Haynes explained how he also took part in the Christmas Jam. “Phil came so many times to Christmas Jam. And you know, getting from California to Asheville in December is not the easiest thing in the world to do. I was so grateful that he came as many times as he did.”

Warren Haynes Promises A “Beautiful” Tribute

Looking at the details of the tribute, Haynes offered a few names on the guest list. “So this year, his son, Grahame is coming, and we’re doing a thing with myself and Grahame and Jimmy Herring and John Molo. It would have been [Lesh’s] Q quintet if Rob Barraco were available, but Rob [is elsewhere at the moment]. So our friend, Jason Crosby, is going to join us.”

Thrilled to have those closest to Lesh taking part in the celebration, Haynes promised, “I’m super excited that it’s going to happen. It’s a beautiful tribute to not only Phil, but to [his] spirit as part of so many Christmas Jams.”

Marking the 33rd edition of the Christmas Jam, the concert will be held on December 13th at the ExploreAsheville.com Arena in Asheville, North Carolina. For Haynes, the event is especially meaningful – it takes place in his hometown, where his passion for music and giving back first began.

(Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)