From the Super Bowl to Hollywood: Bad Bunny Lands His First Leading Movie Role

The last few months have been a whirlwind for Bad Bunny. Not only did he get the chance to helm the halftime show at the Super Bowl, but he also won a Grammy for Album of the Year. With his halftime show becoming a topic of debate, a staggering 128 million people tuned in to see the rapper take over the NFL. Since that moment, Expedia reported that flight searches to Puerto Rico increased by 245 percent. While not wanting to waste a single moment in the spotlight, it seems that Bad Bunny will head to Hollywood for a new Caribbean western.

Although a singer, Bad Bunny dabbled in Hollywood. Over the years, he starred in My Spy, Caught Stealing, and Bullet Train. Hoping to extend his acting credits, he will team up with rapper René “Residente” Pérez Joglar for the western title Porto Rico. Much like Bad Bunny, Joglar had little experience making movies. Porto Rico will be his directorial debut.

As for what the film will be about – the screenplay was based on the life of the Puerto Rican revolutionary José Maldonado Román. Known as the White Eagle, the film will surround Román joining forces with a gang of ex-convicts to fight against colonialism and solidify Puerto Rico as a country.

Bad Bunny Set To Star Alongside Hollywood A-Listers

Excited to highlight the rich history of Puerto Rico and work with Bad Bunny, Residente said, “I have dreamed of making a film about my country since I was a child. Puerto Rico’s true history has always been surrounded by controversy. This film is a reaffirmation of who we are — told with the intensity and honesty that our history deserves.”

Aside from Bad Bunny, the production brought in a few A-list actors to round out the cast. It included Viggo Mortensen, Edward Norton, and Javier Bardem, signaling that the historical epic is aiming for a major big-screen impact.

Teasing the upcoming film and what fans should expect, Norton promised, “Everybody knows what a poet of language and rhythm René is. Now they’re going to see what a visual visionary he is as well. And bringing him and Bad Bunny together to tell the true story of Puerto Rico’s roots is going to be like a flame finding the stick of dynamite that’s been waiting for it.”

Although the film is still in development, anticipation is already building. If the early excitement is any indication, Porto Rico could mark a major new chapter in Bad Bunny’s rapidly expanding career.

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)