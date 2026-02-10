Kid Rock Breaks Silence on Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Show

At the heart of the Super Bowl, the global event centered around two teams looking to add their name to NFL history. But over the years, the halftime show became a major talking point. And some years, it appeared the halftime show was bigger than the game itself. This year was no different after Bad Bunny was announced as the Super Bowl headliner. Disagreeing with the decision, Turning Point USA teamed up with Kid Rock to produce their own show. With fans getting two different halftime shows, Kid Rock recently shared his opinion on Bad Bunny.

Just last year, Kendrick Lamar took the field for the Super Bowl halftime show. His performance received over 127 million views. At the time, it was the largest audience in Super Bowl history. Thrilled to hold the record, Lamar didn’t have it long, as early reports claim that Bad Bunny’s performance brought in 135 million viewers.

🚨 @KidRock on Bad Bunny’s #SuperBowl halftime: “I didn’t understand any of it.”



“Not my cup of tea — he wanted a dance party, and it looked like he had one.”



“I don’t fault the kid. I fault the NFL… poor rich kid.” pic.twitter.com/4PybRkRXwp — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 10, 2026

With the numbers still being finalized, Bad Bunny could become the most-watched halftime performer in history. While fans both praised and criticized the performance, Kid Rock addressed the performance on The Ingraham Angle, admitting, “I didn’t understand any of it. I saw there’s a lot of dancers and a lot of big to-do stuff. And, you know, he said he wanted to have a dance party; it looked like he had one.”

Kid Rock Puts The Blame All On The NFL

Although Kid Rock didn’t care for the halftime show, he held no animosity toward Bad Bunny. “Not my cup of tea, but I don’t fault that kid for doing the Super Bowl, getting in front of a global audience.”

Having to place the blame on someone, Kid Rock turned to the NFL. “I fault the NFL for putting him in that position and Turning Point for having to come out and have an alternative for people to watch. You know, it’s just – poor kid.”

As for the All-American Halftime Show featuring Kid Rock, the event received over 6.1 million viewers at the time of the broadcast. Uploaded to YouTube after the Super Bowl, the special halftime show brought in over 19 million views.

Whether fans tuned in for Bad Bunny, Kid Rock, or both, this year’s Super Bowl proved once again that halftime can be just as headline-worthy as the game itself. And love it or hate it, the NFL once again found a way to keep the halftime show at the center of the national conversation.

