Bad Bunny Sued by Ex-Girlfriend for $40 Million

Bad Bunny is being sued by his ex-girlfriend, Carliz De La Cruz Hernández, who alleges that a recording of her voice saying “Bad Bunny, baby” was used in his songs “Pa Ti” and “Dos Mil 16” without her permission.

Hernández filed the lawsuit in a Puerto Rico court, according to a report, and is suing Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, for the unauthorized use of her voice and the phrase “Bad Bunny, baby,” which she said she allegedly came up with and is seeking $40 million as compensation.

The breathy recordings were featured on Bad Bunny‘s 2016 single “Pa Ti” and “Dos Mil 16,” off his 2022 album, Un Verano Sin Ti. “Pa Ti,” featuring Bryant Myers, has more than 350 million views on YouTube, while “Dos Mil 16” has more than 60 million views. Bad Bunny won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Música Urbana Album for Un Verano Sin Ti.

“Thousands of people have commented directly on Carliz’s social media networks, as well as every time she goes to a public place, about ‘Bad Bunny, baby,’” reads a loose translation of the lawsuit. “This has caused, and currently causes, De La Cruz to feel worried, anguished, intimidated, overwhelmed, and anxious.”

Along with Bad Bunny, Hernández is also suing his manager Noah Kamil Assad Byrne, along with his label Rimas Entertainment.

The rapper and Hernández started dating in 2011 before studying at the University of Puerto Rico. During the time, according to another report around the lawsuit, Bad Bunny started writing songs and was supported by Hernández, who helped schedule his parties, contracts, and money. She claims that the “Bad Bunny, baby” phrase was created, and recorded, in 2015.

In 2016, the couple was engaged, but after Bad Bunny was signed to Rima Entertainment and Hernández was accepted to law school, she ended their relationship. They got back together in 2017 before splitting once again.

The lawsuit claims that a representative for Bad Bunny attempted to reach out to Hernández in 2022 and offered her $2,000 for the recording of her voice, which she declined. Rimas Entertainment also contacted her and told her the recording would be used on his album, Un Verano Sin Ti, but a deal was never reached between the two parties.

