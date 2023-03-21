“Flawless” Mariah Kalia Nails Impeccable Audition with Billie Eilish Song on ‘The Voice’

When The Voice began on Monday (March 20), viewers saw 17-year-old contestant Mariah Kalia. She said she was dorky, annoying, and more. But when fans saw her in action, she was anything but.

Kalia, who showcased skilled and even provocative dance moves in the introduction leading up to her performance on the popular NBC singing competition television show, turned up the dial even more when it was her time to sing.

Performing “idontwannabeyouanymore,” by Billie Eilish, she showcased range, a nearly pitch-perfect falsetto, and even some swagger on stage.

Turning their chairs for Kalia were Chance the Rapper and Irish singer Niall Horan. Country star Blake Shelton didn’t hit the button and neither did singer Kelly Clarkson, perhaps surprising some viewers.

Nevertheless, Horan and Chance fought over the “flawless” singer, as Chance called Kalia’s voice fluttering, a bit like Billie Holiday’s, before skilled runs. In the end, Kalia chose the Chicago-born rapper who wears his trademark “3” hat, even on the show.

In the introduction to her performance, the Jacksonville, Florida-based Kalia said she liked to make people laugh—”That’s my strong suit,” she said. But she also raised eyebrows with her moves and voice.

She also said her mom is her best friend. Her mother would sing when Kalia was a baby and would play classical music to help her fall asleep. All that influence paid off.

Kalia added that she likes singers who are dual threats—who can also dance, like Janet Jackson and Ciara. She hopes to be a touring artist one day. If her tryout was any indication, she will be sooner than later. She could even be a potential threat to win the show. Chance pitched her on choosing him, noting he was a touring independent artist by 17.

“I have never done anything this big,” she said, wiping away tears. “Why I about to cry—woo!”

After she performed, show host Carson Daily even added, “That was killer.” Horan likened her to Amy Winehouse.

Check out her performance below.

Photo by Chris Haston/NBC