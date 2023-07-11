Bahamas Announces Country-Inspired Album

Canadian indie-folk hitmaker Bahamas – the stage name of singer/songwriter Afie Jurvanen – has announced his newest musical venture, a country album. Titled Bootcut, the album will see the “Lost in the Light” star dip his toe into the twang pool.

For the first time, the album will see Jurvanen marry his signature pop-tinted soulful folk style with his longtime love for the classic country genre. “I just love the way that you can explore ideas in a real literal way,” the artist shared in a press statement. “And I’m not saying you can’t do that in rock music, but sometimes if you’re too on the nose, it’s just cheesy. Whereas country music sort of welcomes that — it’s like, ‘Tell me the whole story!’ So it was nice to be allowed to do that as a writer.”

While recording the one-of-a-kind collection in Music City, USA, Jurvanen recruited the best of the best in Nashville, including country icon and guitar virtuoso Vince Gill, harmonica legend Mickey Raphael, pedal steel authority Russ Pahl, ace bassist Dave Roe, and several other superstar backers.

“I love being the weakest link in the room, in terms of being a musician,” Jurvanen explained. “It’s just nice to have other players in the room who are just so obviously heavy, and that’s what they do. They’re not the songwriter, they’re the bass player. The guy shows up, and he always nails it and just makes everyone play better. And when you have a room full of people like that, it really just elevates everything.”

With news of the forthcoming Bahamas release, set to arrive on September 15, comes a three-song sample of what to expect from his country foray. Check out the charming “Working On My Guitar,” the infectious “Somebody Just Like Me,” and the teary “Second Time Around” below.

(Photo by Dave Gillespie / Courtesy of All Eyes Media)