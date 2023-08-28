We Asked AI to Write a Theme Song for Barbie – Check Out the Results

It’s the summer of Barbie! The bright pink film starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Issa Rae has garnered more than $1 billion dollars in just a matter of weeks. And while the soundtrack for the movie has been popular and successful, too, with many big names, we wondered: does Barbie have a theme song?

In truth, not really. So, we corralled ChatGPT for a little help. We recruited the artificial intelligence bot to formulate a new and unique theme song for the famed Mattel figure.

“One of a Kind”

(Verse 1)

In a world of endless dreams,

Where the sun always gleams,

There’s a star that truly shines,

Barbie, you’re one of a kind.

(Chorus)

Barbie, you’re the girl who lights up our day,

With your style and grace, you lead the way,

In your world of wonder, we’ll always play,

Barbie, you’re here to stay.

(Verse 2)

With your fashion that’s so divine,

You make every moment feel like a prime,

From the runway to the stars above,

Barbie, you’re the symbol of love.

(Chorus)

Barbie, you’re the girl who lights up our day,

With your style and grace, you lead the way,

In your world of wonder, we’ll always play,

Barbie, you’re here to stay.

(Bridge)

In a world where dreams come true,

You show us all what we can do,

With a heart that’s kind and true,

Barbie, we look up to you.

(Verse 3)

Through adventures and stories untold,

You inspire the young and the old,

With courage, you stand tall,

Barbie, you’ve got it all.

(Chorus)

Barbie, you’re the girl who lights up our day,

With your style and grace, you lead the way,

In your world of wonder, we’ll always play,

Barbie, you’re here to stay.

(Outro)

So let’s all sing, hooray,

For Barbie, in every way,

In our hearts, you’ll forever sway,

Barbie, our shining ray.

Final Thoughts

While perhaps not the most sophisticated song, with the right pop sonics and instrumentation, this song could have been placed somewhere in the recent hit movie like when, say, Barbie and Ken are running through SoCal. Can’t you imagine Lizzo singing,

Through adventures and stories untold,

You inspire the young and the old,

With courage, you stand tall,

Barbie, you’ve got it all.

Barbie. Like a diamond, she’s forever.

Photo by Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)