Post Malone Helps an Aspiring Musician Buy a House after Meeting at a Bar

Post Malone is the ultimate “Rockstar,” after paying it forward and helping a fan in need.

The rapper is finishing his Twelve Carat Tour, and at a current stop in Glasgow, Scotland, an aspiring musician caught his attention. Following a show at OVO Hydro Arena on May 12, the hitmaker stopped at a local pub where Gregor Hunter Coleman was performing.

Coleman appeared on The X Factor UK in 2017, but now works in the Scotland music scene and frequently holds street performances. According to BBC, the emerging artist was only aware the rapper was in attendance after his set. Coleman and the “Congratulations” singer met shortly after when Malone unexpectedly offered him money for a house deposit.

“He said, do you want a drink? I was like, listen. I’m saving for a house. So, I’m not drinking just now,” recalled Coleman to the outlet. “Which was daft. My mates were like, ‘Why did you turn down a drink from Post Malone?'”

Coleman said that Malone respected his decision, but granted him the opportunity to sing at his concert’s official afterparty. The Scotland native explained that Malone started negotiating, but he was willing to do the gig for free.

“He started saying, ‘How much will you charge?’ I said nothing… it’s Post Malone,” shared Coleman. “This is the chance of a lifetime. He got talking to me, and he offered to help me out with my house deposit.”

He told the publication that the entire conversation was “bizarre.” Coleman did not reveal the amount of the generous donation but admitted that the act of kindness went a long way.

“There were things going around saying he’d bought me a house,” he pointed out. “Obviously, this has helped towards me now having a deposit.”

Not only did Malone offer money, but he also encouraged the up-and-coming singer with some guidance. He provided Coleman with his personal number and told him to send original music his way in exchange for feedback.

“There’s pressure now that I need to get good songs done. I need to get something happening with it rather than just being like, ‘I met Post Malone and back to the Pub,'” he uttered. “Hopefully, he’s still interested, and he still wants to hear them, and he likes them. If not, then it’s back to the drawing board.”

Malone is known to have a heart of gold, as he recently swapped sneakers with a ticket holder at a concert or when he ditched his own dinner plans to celebrate a superfan’s 21 birthday.

Photo: Tina Benitez-Eves / American Songwriter