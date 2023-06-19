Bebe Rexha Responds to Being Impaled with Cell Phone at Concert

Bebe Rexha has spoken out following her New York City performance Sunday night (June 18) that ended with a cell phone propelled at her head.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I’m good,” Rexha wrote on Instagram with a thumbs up.

Her response was captioned alongside a pair of photos that showed the singer’s severely bruised face, which included a heavy black eye.

As previously reported, the singer was hit by a cell phone mid-performance during her set at The Rooftop at Pier 17. The singer collapsed onto her knees moments after she was hit and was seen holding her head. Video footage showed Rexha rushed off the stage by crew members.

The incident was caught on video by several audience members. “Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that,” Alex Chavez shared on Twitter.

Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that pic.twitter.com/4eBScgurv5 — Alex Chavez (@captiv_8_) June 19, 2023

“This is Bebe Rexha being rushed out of the concert venue here in NYC after someone threw a fucking phone and hit her face as she was leaving the stage,” one fan tweeted with a video of the singer being taken offstage for medical treatment. “We were all having a hell of a good time and so was Bebe, we were all having a blast, I mean who would even do that??? We hope you’re ok.”

The New York show was a part of Rexha’s ongoing Best F’n Night of My Life Tour. Rexha’s next tour stop is scheduled for Tuesday (June 20) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Best F*n Night of My Life Tour Dates:

June 20 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore

June 21 — Washington, D.C. — The Fillmore

June 23 — Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle

June 24 — Orlando, FL — Hard Rock Live

June 26 — Houston, TX — House of Blues

June 27 — Dallas, TX — House of Blues

June 30 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern

July 1 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern

July 28 — London, UK — O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

July 30 — Cologne, Germany — Live Music Hall

August 1 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Paradiso

August 4 — Malmö, Sweden — Big Slap Festival

August 5 — Rumšiškės, Lithuania — Granatos Live Festival

September 22 — Las Vegas, NV — Life is Beautiful Festival

(Photo by Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)